Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The Clearwater Community Volunteers Center Partners with Markets for Makers in Mega Social Media Seminar

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/13/2018 | 07:04pm CEST

CLEARWATER, Fla., Sept. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On the 13th of October, Natalie Nagengast, Founder of Markets for Makers, is partnering with the Clearwater Community Volunteers (CCV) Center to create the center’s first mega seminar on using Facebook to promote Not for Profit events. The seminar will show how to use this simple, but powerful, tool to create alluring pages that result in successful charity events. The seminar is free to attend for nonprofit leaders. It will be four hours long, divided into two sessions with a complimentary luncheon in between.

Clearwater Community Volunteers Center
Mr. Neil Brickfield of the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Police Athletic League delivering a seminar in the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center to volunteers and representatives of nonprofits. The next luncheon in the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center will be on the 25th of September, with Tampa Bay Area nonprofits coming to meet new community groups & form new partnerships.


Ms. Nagengast has become skilled in using Facebook and other social media websites to promote her company’s events. Her markets transform venues into a composition of artists, or “Makers” who create unique or hard-to-find items drawing thousands of visitors.

Michael Soltero, Manager of the CCV Center, said, “We were established to help nonprofit or volunteer organizations that strive to improve our community and that is why we asked Natalie to share the keys to her successfully promoted national markets with such organizations.”

“As humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard once wrote,” Soltero said, “'The way to happiness is far more easily followed when one supports people of goodwill.'”

About the Clearwater Community Volunteers:

The Clearwater Community Volunteers have over 25 years of community service under their belt with over 150,000 families and children helped since their founding in 1992. Sponsored by the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization, they stay true to their reputation of helping others with their new center located on the corner of Fort Harrison Avenue and Drew Street in downtown Clearwater.

For more information about the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center please call Michael Soltero at (727) 316-5309 or email CCVcenter@CCVFL.org.

Michael Soltero
(727) 467-6860

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/99d7e726-df3d-40a8-aae9-d499c6c90cb8

 


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:32pPatent Issued for Multi-Well Tray And Rack Therefore (USPTO 10,065,190)
AQ
01:32pHYUNDAI MOTOR : TRUCKING FEATURE - Self-driving trucks now a step closer to hitting the highway
AQ
01:32pBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE PREFERENCE : BMW ‘racist’ back at work
AQ
01:32pSECUREWORKS : Launches First Cybersecurity Maturity Model Based on an Organization’s Inherent Risk
BU
01:31pBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE PREFERENCE : INDUSTRY NEWS - BMW SA’s X3 plant shifts up a gear to boost output capacity
AQ
01:31pWEEKENDER TASTE TEST : Are Hardee's Froot Loop Donuts worth the hype?
AQ
01:31pISUZU MOTORS : ROAD TEST - Taking on the SUV giants
AQ
01:31pQUANTUM FOODS : COMPANY COMMENT - Quantum Foods dishes up tasty trading update
AQ
01:31pDAIMLER : TRUCKING FEATURE - Marking major milestone for heavy-duty engines
AQ
01:31pBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE PREFERENCE : Rumour has it... volvo takes on the airlines - digital co-driver - mustang suv to go on sale in 2020 - porsche cayenne coupe on the cards
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DEUTSCHE BANK : DEUTSCHE BANK : China Fund Considers Deutsche Stake HNA Now Owns
2Apple iPhones get bigger and pricier, Watch turns to health
3Trump denies pressure for trade deal as China welcomes U.S. talks invite
4Trump denies pressure for trade deal as China welcomes U.S. talks invite
5INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL : INDITEX INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL : Zara Eases Concern Over Online Riv..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.