The Clearwater Community Volunteers Center is Getting the Party "Startled" for Halloweentown Movie Night!

10/31/2019 | 11:35am EDT

CLEARWATER, Fla., Oct. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On October 31st starting at 6PM, as Halloween monsters start roaming the streets, young ghosts and goblins and their families are invited to join the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center (CCV) for a safe trick or treat event plus Halloweentown Movie Night. There is no cost to attend. The event is sponsored by the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization.

The CCV Center and the humanitarian program centers located along Fort Harrison Avenue will be decorated in the spirit of the Halloween season, enabling small and big monsters to visit different mythical locations of Halloweentown. From the Mad Scientist’s Lab, to Mummy’s Square, to the Pumpkin Theater, the centers will offer candies for trick or treaters and photo ops to families.

Once witches, ghosts, monsters and fairies of all kinds complete their trick or treating, they will be ready to enjoy the “haunted” bouncy house, face painting, and various carnival games in the Osceola Courtyard adjacent to the CCV Center at the corner of Fort Harrison and Drew Street.

At 7:00pm sharp the costume contest will be held at the park with prizes such as "Fa-boo-lous Costume" or “Too Cute to Spook”.

The event will end with a special screening in the Courtyard where complimentary popcorn and candies of all kinds can be enjoyed.

“We are really excited about providing a fun, safe Halloween event for families,” said Clemence Chevrot, Community Affairs Director for the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization in Clearwater. “Kids simply love dressing up and playing trick or treat. We are happy to provide the venue and the event for them to free their imaginations.”

If you would like to attend the event please contact Michael Soltero at (727) 316-5309 or email ccvdirector@ccvfl.org

About the Clearwater Community Volunteers:

Clearwater Community Volunteers (CCV) is a non-profit, charitable organization made up entirely of volunteers and was founded by parishioners of the Church of Scientology in Clearwater. CCV produces the “Ginormous Easter Egg Hunt” in Coachman Park in Clearwater every spring, Fashions with Flair fundraiser fashion show and Winter Wonderland. CCV gets their inspiration from Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard’s article, “Love and Help Children” in his book The Way to Happiness. CCV has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars over the past 25 years for charities such as Nourish to Flourish, Boys and Girls Club of the Suncoast, Homeless Empowerment Program, the Make-A-Wish Foundation, the Police Athletic League and The Children's Home Network.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1825a157-bb7c-4844-8e71-42886093f20d

Clearwater Community Volunteers Center Halloween Movie Night

The Clearwater Community Volunteers Center is preparing for a “spook-tacular” and safe Trick or Treat and Halloween Movie Night in the Osceola Courtyard on October 31st starting at 6PM. The event features trick or treating along N. Fort Harrison Ave. between Drew and Cleveland Streets and the film “Coco” will be screened as a part of the festivities. There is no cost to attend the event, costumes are encouraged!

