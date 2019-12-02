The Coffee Club Takes Action on Customer Experience through Partnership with InMoment

—Australian home-grown cafe teams up with leading provider of experience intelligence

The Coffee Club has partnered with InMoment, the leading provider of experience intelligence (XI), to provide a more comprehensive understanding of the customer experience, leading to promising results, including a 20-point increase in its Net Promoter Score (NPS®).

With roots in Brisbane beginning in 1989, The Coffee Club has become Australia’s largest home-grown café group, and is now owned by Minor DKL Food Group, a leading Australian food franchisor with approximately 450 stores throughout 11 countries and upwards of 40 million dedicated customers.

As a customer-obsessed organisation, The Coffee Club understood the need for unifying customer data that had previously been scattered across multiple systems, such as feedback, complaint tracking, and social media data. Due to this disparate data, the organisation’s insights were infrequent and often unreliable, causing corporate teams and franchise owners hesitation to act on those limited insights.

The Coffee Club looked to InMoment as its technology partner to provide the company with the perspective it needed to create the best, and most consistent, experiences for its guests. With InMoment, the organisation has been able to bring its data together to produce a more comprehensive and actionable view of the customer experience, accessible by all in a simple yet sophisticated way.

“Our goal was to move from gathering fragmented, unreliable data to creating clear, genuine intelligence that delivers real results for our customers,” said Steve Hazard, chief operating officer of Minor DKL. “We were less interested in scores and more interested in the customer’s actual voice and how that could inform changes in the organisation.”

By leveraging InMoment’s platform, The Coffee Club is now able to inform franchisers and employees across various locations of day-to-day needs and long-term improvements. For example, the company uses InMoment for case management, identifying approximately 30 at-risk customers each month. Franchise partners also have greater access to feedback, enabling them to be more proactive with customers and resolve issues two to three days faster than before.

The Coffee Club has access to an AI engine to perform text analytics on unstructured datasets and optimise keywords to improve its capabilities, constantly feeding keywords back through the system to improve its machine learning. From the top down, team members can instantly view NPS, as well as evaluate actual customer comments with a live, interactive dashboard, helping create a consistent experience throughout each location.

The impact went beyond the tech, however. Hazard attributes executive leadership’s focus on the customer and “maniacal-level execution” across all areas of the business to achieving its success thus far. “For our operating, training, and HR teams, addressing the right service concerns in order of priority in the right regions has been critical,” said Hazard. “And for our product development and marketing teams, we know what we should continue doing well through drivers of experience and dashboards.”

“The Coffee Club continues to excel beyond other restaurants with its stellar focus on guest experience,” said Robert Glennon, CX Distinguished Practitioner in XI Strategy and Enablement. “Their innovation and drive go further than simply knowing what their guests are saying—they are embracing the customer perspective while reducing customer pain points through creating a unified guest experience.”

