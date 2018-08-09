The Colony Group : Selects 2018 Her Wealth® Scholarship Winner

BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Colony Group is proud to announce that Elizabeth "Libby" Friday is the winner of our 2018 Her Wealth® Scholarship.

Libby, a Senior at Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University in Blacksburg, VA, is pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree in Business. She is majoring in Finance and is also enrolled in the CFP® Certification Education Option, as well as minoring in Psychology.

Libby's demonstrated academic excellence and commitment to pursuing a career in the financial services industry made her the clear choice of the Her Wealth® Selection Committee. She has been on the Dean's List since entering college, and is a member of many honor societies, including Rho Lambda, the National Sorority Leadership Recognition Society, Beta Sigma Gamma Business Honor Society and a Presidential Innovation Scholar.

"We created the Her Wealth® Scholarship to advance women, like Libby, in their academic pursuits and to provide a path for more careers for women in the financial services industry," said Nina Mitchell, co-founder of Her Wealth; Principal, Senior Wealth Advisor at The Colony Group; and Co-President, Colony Sports & Entertainment.

"We are delighted that Libby is the 2018 recipient of the Her Wealth® Scholarship. Libby embodies the principle of financial empowerment for women by pursuing a career as a financial planner, completing two summer internships to expand and apply her knowledge, and earning scholarships both on- and off-campus to secure her financial future," said Dr. Ruth H. Lytton, Director of Virginia Tech's CFP Board-Registered Financial Planning Program. "I applaud The Colony Group for their example of leadership, service and commitment to the advancement of women and the financial services profession."

The Colony Group is an independent, fee-only financial advisory firm with approximately $8 billion in assets under management located in Massachusetts, New York, Virginia, Florida, Colorado, and Maryland. Founded in 1986, they provide high-net-worth individuals and families, corporate executives, professionals, and institutions with deep expertise that goes beyond investment management and can encompass tax, estate, retirement, and philanthropic planning, asset allocation, and cash and risk management.

Through Her Wealth®, The Colony Group is dedicated to empowering women with the financial confidence and resources to take control of their wealth and to advancing women in the financial services industry.

