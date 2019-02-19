Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The Company SP3H Announces It Has Entered the Final Phase of Its European VIP Program (Intelligent and Clean Vehicle), Linked to the Pre-Industrialization of Its fluidBOX Infrared Scanners

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/19/2019 | 06:06am EST

The first orders have already been posted on the car market, in anticipation of the introduction of the new EU legislation on CO2 emissions target from vehicles in 2020.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190219005456/en/

This success has enabled SP3H to receive the second tranche of € 473k from the EU, thus raising the amount received since October 2017 to € 1M.

During the summer of 2017, VIP received the prestigious H2020 label "EIC SME Instrument Phase 2" in the "transport & smart cities mobility" category. With a total budget of 1.7M €, VIP is subsidized by the European Union for 70% or 1.2M€ has enabled SP3H to join the prestigious circle of French winners of the H2020 EIC SME Instrument Phase 1 and 2 programs.

VIP is the pre-industrialization program for Fluidbox sensors, the first miniaturized scanner in the world capable of analyzing the quality of fuels in vehicles. The heart of the program remains closely linked to the CO2 impact from vehicles and the target of 40% reduction chosen by the European lawmakers by 2030.

As part of the innovation dissemination activities, supported by European Union on Phase 3 of the EIC SME Instrument programs, this new generation of smart and connected micro-sensors is now able to operate on a multitude of fluids thus allowing SP3H to open up the doors of the of the 4.0 industrial analysis markets.

About EIC SME Instrument

Horizon 2020 EIC SME instrument with 3 billion Euros, funds market-creating innovation in disruptive small businesses that have significant growth potential and global ambitions. Only the most innovative companies get selected. 25% of the companies funded under the EIC SME Instrument are in the 10% fastest growing companies in Europe according to Venture Radar.

https://ec.europa.eu/easme/en/horizons-2020-sme-instrument

About SP3H

The company is located in the Technopole Arbois Méditerranée in Aix en Provence. Since its inception in 2005, the company has invested € 20M. The Fluidbox sensors developed by SP3H are robust enough to analyze in real time the quality of the fluids for the process industries but also capable of analyzing and transmitting remotely the information relating to the quality of the fuel on board a vehicle.

http://www.sp3h.com/


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:21aINSPIREMD : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-K)
AQ
06:21aENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
06:20aCONTINENTAL RESOURCES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
06:20aNAVIENT CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:20aSITEONE LANDSCAPE SUPPLY, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
06:20aOil Hits Three-Month High on Tightening Supply
DJ
06:19aRED ROCK RESORTS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
06:18aMANCHESTER UNITED : Talking points after the win at Chelsea
PU
06:18aTELECOM PLUS : Notification of Major Interests in Shares - 19 February 2019
PU
06:18aNORTHROP GRUMMAN : Report of unscheduled material events or corporate event
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : Honda to shut UK car plant in 2022 with the loss of 3,500 jobs
2TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : TENCENT : Alibaba is the force behind hit Chinese Communist Party app - sources
3WIRECARD : WIRECARD : German regulator bans shorting of Wirecard as police probe reporter
4ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED : AngloGold Ashanti Swung to Net Profit in 2nd Half 2018
5PATAGONIA GOLD PLC : PATAGONIA GOLD : Operations Update

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.