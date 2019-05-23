The Conference Board : Announces the Recipients of its 2019 Excellence in Marketing & Communications Awards

NEW YORK, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, The Conference Board announced the recipients of its 2019 Excellence in Marketing & Communications Awards. Now in its 13th year, the program – formerly, the Society for New Communications Research Excellence Awards – honors organizations for their innovative use of communications technologies. At its upcoming awards dinner gala in June, The Conference Board's Marketing & Communications Center will grant these awards to the following recipients:

Agile Marketing

Corporate Division: Refinitiv

Technology Division: Media Radar

Digital Advertising & Paid Social Media

Corporate Division: MetLife

Corporate Division: DBS Bank (Honorable Mention)

Emerging Communications Technologies

Corporate Division: Southern California Edison

Corporate Division: Siemens Healthineers (Honorable Mention)

Employee Engagement: Digital Internal Communications, Online Communities & Collaboration

Corporate Division: Chevron / McGarry Bowen

Corporate Division: PVH Corp. (Honorable Mention)

Technology Division: Lionbridge

Content Marketing

Corporate Division: Refinitiv

Nonprofit Division: GlobalGiving

Organic Social Media

Corporate Division: SAP

Nonprofit Division: National Academies of Science, Medicine, and Engineering

Video Marketing

Corporate Division: DBS Bank

Nonprofit Division: Underwriters Lab (UL) / Allison+Partners

"Each year, we highlight how organizations across different industries have achieved their goals through their integration of innovative technologies into their communications and marketing strategies," said Jen McClure, Principal Distinguished Fellow at The Conference Board's Marketing & Communications Center, and Chair of the Center's awards program. "By showcasing the pioneering work of these organizations, we inspire others to follow in their footsteps so they, too, can reap the benefits."

An awards dinner gala that celebrates the recipients and their exemplary work will take place in New York on June 26th, in conjunction with The Conference Board's 24th Annual Corporate Communications Conference. In addition to featuring the Excellence in Marketing & Communications Awards recipients, the event will also feature the Fellows Choice Awards recipients. This year's Fellows Choice Awards focus on organizations that are leading the way in balancing innovation with ethics in digital marketing, communications, and data privacy. Selected by a group of Senior Fellows at The Conference Board, the 2019 Fellows Choice Awards honorees are:

Corporate

Procter & Gamble

Nonprofit / Academic

The Mayo Clinic

Media

The New York Times

"Data privacy and security are among the most pressing issues facing organizations and society today. Balancing the needs of stakeholders – shareholders, employees, communities, and consumers – with the imperatives of regulation, whether passed or proposed, presents a significant challenge," said Susan Getgood, Senior Fellow at The Conference Board's Marketing & Communications Center. "As our Fellows continue focusing on the importance of data privacy compliance and the larger issue of digital ethics, we're delighted to honor those who are leading the way in identifying innovative solutions."

The awards event will also include a panel discussion around innovation, regulation, and digital ethics. Moderated by Susan Getgood, it will feature panelists from the organizations that are the recipients of this year's Fellows Choice Awards. Event registration is available here.

About The Conference Board

The Conference Board is a member-focused think tank that provides trusted insights for what's ahead. We are a non-partisan, not-for-profit entity holding 501 (c) (3) tax-exempt status in the United States. https://www.conference-board.org/

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-conference-board-announces-the-recipients-of-its-2019-excellence-in-marketing--communications-awards-300855643.html

SOURCE The Conference Board