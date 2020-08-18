Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The Conference Board : Leading Economic Index® (LEI) for Australia Increased

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/18/2020 | 10:31am EDT

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Conference Board Leading Economic Index® (LEI) for Australia increased 0.4 percent in June 2020 to 108.1 (2016=100).

The Conference Board Coincident Economic Index® (CEI) for Australia increased 1.1 percent in June 2020 to 106.2 (2016=100).

The composite economic indexes are the key elements in an analytic system designed to signal peaks and troughs in the business cycle. The leading and coincident economic indexes are essentially composite averages of several individual leading or coincident indicators. They are constructed to summarize and reveal common turning point patterns in economic data in a clearer and more convincing manner than any individual component – primarily because they smooth out some of the volatility of individual components.

The updated data tables can be found by clicking here.

The 2020 data release schedule is available here.

For more information about The Conference Board global business cycle indicators, click here

About The Conference Board
The Conference Board is the member-driven think tank that delivers trusted insights for what's ahead. Founded in 1916, we are a non-partisan, not-for-profit entity holding 501 (c) (3) tax-exempt status in the United States.

www.conference-board.org

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-conference-board-leading-economic-index-lei-for-australia-increased-301114111.html

SOURCE The Conference Board


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
10:44aBRK : Updates Shareholders on Key Litigation
PR
10:43aSUNRISE POWER & GAS : Enters Philadelphia Region And Lehigh Valley Energy Markets
BU
10:41aNOODLES MPANY : & Co CFO stepping down
AQ
10:40aDECIBEL : Names Jason Lund as Chief Operating Officer
BU
10:39aMPLX LP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:39aINMOMENT : Announces XI Digital Transformation Solution to Help Top Brands Improve Digital Experiences
BU
10:37aVISUAL LEASE : Appoints Amy Land as Director of Human Resources
BU
10:35a$250,000 Grant from SECU Foundation Helps Hospice & Home Care Providers Obtain PPE
GL
10:34aThe Women's Choice Award® and the 2020 FORTUNE'S FIVE STAR Professional honors Wealth Manager, Elaine Shanley, Finance Forward
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group