The Conference Board : Leading Economic Index® (LEI) for Australia Remains Unchanged

02/18/2020 | 10:31am EST

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Conference Board Leading Economic Index® (LEI) for Australia remained unchanged in December 2019 at 107.9 (2016=100).

The Conference Board Coincident Economic Index® (CEI) for Australia increased 0.2 percent in December 2019 to 106.6 (2016=100).

The composite economic indexes are the key elements in an analytic system designed to signal peaks and troughs in the business cycle. The leading and coincident economic indexes are essentially composite averages of several individual leading or coincident indicators. They are constructed to summarize and reveal common turning point patterns in economic data in a clearer and more convincing manner than any individual component – primarily because they smooth out some of the volatility of individual components.

About The Conference Board
The Conference Board is the member-driven think tank that delivers trusted insights for what's ahead. Founded in 1916, we are a non-partisan, not-for-profit entity holding 501 (c) (3) tax-exempt status in the United States. www.conference-board.org.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-conference-board-leading-economic-index-lei-for-australia-remains-unchanged-301006599.html

SOURCE The Conference Board


© PRNewswire 2020
