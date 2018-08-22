Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The Conference Board : Leading Economic Index® (LEI) for France Increased

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2018 | 03:31pm CEST

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Conference Board Leading Economic Index®(LEI) for France increased 0.2 percent in June 2018 to 103.0 (2016=100).

(PRNewsfoto/The Conference Board)

The Conference Board Coincident Economic Index® (CEI) for France increased 0.1 percent in June 2018 to 103.5 (2016=100).

The composite economic indexes are the key elements in an analytic system designed to signal peaks and troughs in the business cycle. The leading and coincident economic indexes are essentially composite averages of several individual leading or coincident indicators. They are constructed to summarize and reveal common turning point patterns in economic data in a clearer and more convincing manner than any individual component – primarily because they smooth out some of the volatility of individual components.

The updated data tables can be found here.

The 2018 data release schedule is available here.

For more information about The Conference Board global business cycle indicators, click here

About The Conference Board
The Conference Board is an independent business membership and research association working in the public interest. Our mission is unique: To provide the world's leading organizations with the practical knowledge they need to improve their performance and better serve society. The Conference Board is a non-advocacy, not-for-profit entity holding 501 (c) (3) tax-exempt status in the United States.  www.conference-board.org.

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-conference-board-leading-economic-index-lei-for-france-increased-300700875.html

SOURCE The Conference Board


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:42pDRAX : 22 August 2018 - Nigel Adams MP visits Drax for the official switch on of its fourth biomass generating unit
PU
03:42pLUFTHANSA : Worldwide Lufthansa Sneaker Day on Friday, August 24
PU
03:42pINTL FCSTONE : to Participate in Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference
PU
03:42pMCDONALD : Sets Global Goal to Reduce Barriers to Employment for Two Million Youth
PU
03:42pZENTERIO : Reports Second Quarter 2018
PU
03:42pDELCATH : Announces Pending Expiration to Rights Offering Subscription Period
AQ
03:41pPEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:40pCOLOPLAST A/S : Trading in Coloplast shares by board members, executives or associated persons
AQ
03:39pBRIEF JOYRIDE : Car found inside Caro business Saturday
AQ
03:39pTGS NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL : share capital registered
GL
Latest news "Companies"
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.