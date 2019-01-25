Log in
The Conference Board : Leading Economic Index® (LEI) for France Increased

01/25/2019 | 09:31am EST

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Conference Board Leading Economic Index® (LEI) for France increased 0.5 percent in November 2018 to 103.5 (2016=100).

(PRNewsfoto/The Conference Board)

The Conference Board Coincident Economic Index® (CEI) for France remained unchanged in November 2018 at 103.5 (2016=100).

The composite economic indexes are the key elements in an analytic system designed to signal peaks and troughs in the business cycle. The leading and coincident economic indexes are essentially composite averages of several individual leading or coincident indicators. They are constructed to summarize and reveal common turning point patterns in economic data in a clearer and more convincing manner than any individual component – primarily because they smooth out some of the volatility of individual components.

The updated data tables can be found here.

The 2019 data release schedule is available here.

For more information about The Conference Board global business cycle indicators, click here

NOTE: This month's release incorporates annual benchmark revisions to the composite economic indexes, which bring them up-to-date with revisions in the source data. These revisions do not change the cyclical properties of the indexes. The indexes are updated throughout the year, but only for the previous six months. Data revisions that fall outside of the moving six-month window are not incorporated until the benchmark revision is made and the entire histories of the indexes are recomputed. As a result, the revised indexes, in levels and month-on-month changes, will not be directly comparable to those issued prior to the benchmark revision. For more information, please visit our website at http://www.conference-board.org/data/bci.cfm or contact us at indicators@conference-board.org.

About The Conference Board
The Conference Board is the member-driven think tank that delivers trusted insights for what's ahead. Founded in 1916, we are a non-partisan, not-for-profit entity holding 501 (c) (3) tax-exempt status in the United States. www.conference-board.org.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-conference-board-leading-economic-index-lei-for-france-increased-300784287.html

SOURCE The Conference Board


© PRNewswire 2019
