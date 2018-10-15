Log in
The Conference Board : Leading Economic Index® (LEI) for Germany Declined

10/15/2018 | 03:31pm CEST

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Conference Board Leading Economic Index® (LEI) for Germany declined 0.2 percent in August 2018 to 101.2 (2016=100).

(PRNewsfoto/The Conference Board)

The Conference Board Coincident Economic Index® (CEI) for Germany was unchanged in August 2018 at 103.3 (2016=100). 

The composite economic indexes are the key elements in an analytic system designed to signal peaks and troughs in the business cycle. The leading and coincident economic indexes are essentially composite averages of several individual leading or coincident indicators. They are constructed to summarize and reveal common turning point patterns in economic data in a clearer and more convincing manner than any individual component – primarily because they smooth out some of the volatility of individual components.

The updated data tables can be found here.

The 2018 data release schedule is available here.

For more information about The Conference Board global business cycle indicators, click here

About The Conference Board
The Conference Board delivers trusted insights for what's ahead. We connect senior executives across industries and geographies to share ideas, develop insights, and recommend policy to address key issues. Our mission is to help leaders anticipate what's ahead, improve their performance and better serve society. The Conference Board is a non-partisan, not-for-profit entity holding 501 (c) (3) tax-exempt status in the United States. http://www.conference-board.org.    

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-conference-board-leading-economic-index-lei-for-germany-declined-300730904.html

SOURCE The Conference Board


© PRNewswire 2018
