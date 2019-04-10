Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The Conference Board : Leading Economic Index® (LEI) for Germany Declined

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/10/2019 | 09:31am EDT

NEW YORK, April 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Conference Board Leading Economic Index® (LEI) for Germany decreased 0.2 percent in February 2019 to 100.4 (2016=100).

(PRNewsfoto/The Conference Board)

The Conference Board Coincident Economic Index® (CEI) for Germany increased 0.2 percent in February 2019 to 103.7 (2016=100). 

The composite economic indexes are the key elements in an analytic system designed to signal peaks and troughs in the business cycle. The leading and coincident economic indexes are essentially composite averages of several individual leading or coincident indicators. They are constructed to summarize and reveal common turning point patterns in economic data in a clearer and more convincing manner than any individual component – primarily because they smooth out some of the volatility of individual components.

The updated data tables can be found here.

The 2019 data release schedule is available here.

For more information about The Conference Board global business cycle indicators, click here

About The Conference Board
The Conference Board is the member-driven think tank that delivers trusted insights for what's ahead. Founded in 1916, we are a non-partisan, not-for-profit entity holding 501 (c) (3) tax-exempt status in the United States. www.conference-board.org.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-conference-board-leading-economic-index-lei-for-germany-declined-300829869.html

SOURCE The Conference Board


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:53aREGENCY CENTERS : How Mickey Mouse Became a $3 Billion Household Name for Children and Adults
PU
09:53aJAGUAR HEALTH : Reports 2018 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
PU
09:53aSCOUT24 AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
PU
09:53aTCS Partners with Google Cloud to Build Industry-Specific Cloud Solutions
PR
09:53aHUMM.LY : the First Music-Therapy App, Now Allows Users to Monitor their Heart Rate in Real Time
BU
09:53aLevi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of Global Brass & Copper Holdings, Inc. to Wieland-Werke AG for $44 Per Share is Fair to Shareholders
GL
09:53aNovatek 1Q 2019 Production Rises 11%
DJ
09:51aSCOTT+SCOTT ATTORNEYS AT LAW LLP : Alerts Investors to Securities Class Actions against Inogen, Inc. (INGN)
BU
09:51aGLOBAL BRASS AND COPPER (BRSS) ALERT : Johnson Fistel Investigates Proposed Sale of Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc.; Are Shareholders Getting a Fair Deal?
PR
09:50aHQP Inc. Updates FireCut, LLC's New Website
NE
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About