Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The Conference Board : Leading Economic Index® (LEI) for Germany Declined

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/11/2020 | 09:31am EDT

NEW YORK, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Conference Board Leading Economic Index® (LEI) for Germany decreased 3.4 percent in April 2020 to 90.8 (2016=100).

The Conference Board Coincident Economic Index® (CEI) for Germany decreased 3.2 percent in April 2020 to 99.3 (2016=100).

The composite economic indexes are the key elements in an analytic system designed to signal peaks and troughs in the business cycle. The leading and coincident economic indexes are essentially composite averages of several individual leading or coincident indicators. They are constructed to summarize and reveal common turning point patterns in economic data in a clearer and more convincing manner than any individual component – primarily because they smooth out some of the volatility of individual components.

The updated data tables can be found here.

The 2020 data release schedule is available here.

For more information about The Conference Board global business cycle indicators, click here

About The Conference Board
The Conference Board is the member-driven think tank that delivers trusted insights for what's ahead. Founded in 1916, we are a non-partisan, not-for-profit entity holding 501 (c) (3) tax-exempt status in the United States. www.conference-board.org.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-conference-board-leading-economic-index-lei-for-germany-declined-301074452.html

SOURCE The Conference Board


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
09:46aCATENA MEDIA : publishes prospectus relating to the rights issue
AQ
09:46aFOX : News channel's harris faulkner to present an interview with president donald trump on thursday, june 11th
AQ
09:46aCOVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis- Casino Gaming Equipment Market 2020-2024 |Expansion of Casinos to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
09:46aGlobal CPG brands are making massive headway in terms of growth with the help of social media listening | Here's a best practice checklist by Quantzig
BU
09:46aCOVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis | Directional Drilling Market Procurement Intelligence Report Forecasts Spend Growth of over USD 3 Billion | SpendEdge
BU
09:46aMILKEN INSTITUTE : Teams with First Person to Explain the Race to a COVID-19 Vaccine
BU
09:45aCHAMPIGNON BRANDS : IIROC Trading Halt - SHRM
AQ
09:45aYRC WORLDWIDE : Holland Recognized as 2019 Regional Carrier of the Year by CaseStack
AQ
09:44aARCIMOTO INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
09:44aUnilever's Latest Cleanup Has Better Odds of Success -- Heard on the Street
DJ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group