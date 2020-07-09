Log in
The Conference Board : Leading Economic Index® (LEI) for Germany Decreased

07/09/2020 | 09:31am EDT

NEW YORK, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Conference Board Leading Economic Index® (LEI) for Germany decreased 2.1 percent in May 2020 to 88.3 (2016=100).

The Conference Board Coincident Economic Index® (CEI) for Germany increased 0.7 percent in May 2020 to 100.1 (2016=100).

The composite economic indexes are the key elements in an analytic system designed to signal peaks and troughs in the business cycle. The leading and coincident economic indexes are essentially composite averages of several individual leading or coincident indicators. They are constructed to summarize and reveal common turning point patterns in economic data in a clearer and more convincing manner than any individual component – primarily because they smooth out some of the volatility of individual components.

The updated data tables can be found by clicking here.

The 2020 data release schedule is available here.

For more information about The Conference Board global business cycle indicators, click here

About The Conference Board
The Conference Board is the member-driven think tank that delivers trusted insights for what's ahead. Founded in 1916, we are a non-partisan, not-for-profit entity holding 501 (c) (3) tax-exempt status in the United States.
www.conference-board.org

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-conference-board-leading-economic-index-lei-for-germany-decreased-301090920.html

SOURCE The Conference Board


© PRNewswire 2020
