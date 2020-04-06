Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The Conference Board : Leading Economic Index® (LEI) for Japan Declined

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/06/2020 | 10:31am EDT

NEW YORK, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Conference Board Leading Economic Index® (LEI) for Japan decreased 0.3 percent in February 2020 to 90.2 (2016=100).

The Conference Board Coincident Economic Index® (CEI) for Japan increased 0.2 percent in February 2020 to 101.4 (2016=100).

The composite economic indexes are the key elements in an analytic system designed to signal peaks and troughs in the business cycle. The leading and coincident economic indexes are essentially composite averages of several individual leading or coincident indicators. They are constructed to summarize and reveal common turning point patterns in economic data in a clearer and more convincing manner than any individual component – primarily because they smooth out some of the volatility of individual components.

The updated data tables can be found here.

The 2020 data release schedule is available here.

For more information about The Conference Board global business cycle indicators, click here

About The Conference Board
The Conference Board is the member-driven think tank that delivers trusted insights for what's ahead. Founded in 1916, we are a non-partisan, not-for-profit entity holding 501 (c) (3) tax-exempt status in the United States. www.conference-board.org.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-conference-board-leading-economic-index-lei-for-japan-declined-301035866.html

SOURCE The Conference Board


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
10:42aHighwire PR Acquires Wonderscript to Expand Digital Services
GL
10:40aEVOTEC SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
10:40aSTATS PERFORM : to Deliver Football Analytics Course in Collaboration with Birkbeck University
BU
10:40aWIRECARD AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
10:40a
NE
10:39aSCATEC SOLAR : reorganises its segment reporting structure
AQ
10:37aGFG RESOURCES : IIROC Trading Resumption - GFG
AQ
10:36aDAVIDSON KEMPNER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP DAVIDSON KEMPNER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP : Form 8.3 - Allergan Plc
DJ
10:35aSIGNIFY : Sell rating from JP Morgan
ZD
10:35aNOVARTIS AG : Deutsche Bank sticks Neutral
ZD
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group