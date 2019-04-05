Log in
The Conference Board : Leading Economic Index® (LEI) for Japan Increased

04/05/2019 | 10:31am EDT

NEW YORK, April 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Conference Board Leading Economic Index® (LEI) for Japan increased 0.4 percent in February 2019 to 96.2 (2016=100).

The Conference Board Coincident Economic Index® (CEI) for Japan increased 0.6 percent in February 2019 to 103.0 (2016=100).

The composite economic indexes are the key elements in an analytic system designed to signal peaks and troughs in the business cycle. The leading and coincident economic indexes are essentially composite averages of several individual leading or coincident indicators. They are constructed to summarize and reveal common turning point patterns in economic data in a clearer and more convincing manner than any individual component – primarily because they smooth out some of the volatility of individual components.

The updated data tables can be found here.

The 2019 data release schedule is available here.

For more information about The Conference Board global business cycle indicators, click here

About The Conference Board
The Conference Board is the member-driven think tank that delivers trusted insights for what's ahead. Founded in 1916, we are a non-partisan, not-for-profit entity holding 501 (c) (3) tax-exempt status in the United States. www.conference-board.org.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-conference-board-leading-economic-index-lei-for-japan-increased-300825379.html

SOURCE The Conference Board


© PRNewswire 2019
