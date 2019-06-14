Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The Conference Board : Leading Economic Index® (LEI) for Mexico Increased

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/14/2019 | 11:01am EDT

NEW YORK, June 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Conference Board Leading Economic Index®(LEI) for Mexico increased 0.9 percent in April 2019 to 103.8 (2016=100).

(PRNewsfoto/The Conference Board)

The Conference Board Coincident Economic Index® (CEI) for Mexico increased 0.2 percent in April 2019 to 106.2 (2016=100).

The composite economic indexes are the key elements in an analytic system designed to signal peaks and troughs in the business cycle. The leading and coincident economic indexes are essentially composite averages of several individual leading or coincident indicators. They are constructed to summarize and reveal common turning point patterns in economic data in a clearer and more convincing manner than any individual component – primarily because they smooth out some of the volatility of individual components.

The updated data tables can be found here.

The 2019 data release schedule is available here.

For more information about The Conference Board global business cycle indicators, click here

About The Conference Board
The Conference Board is the member-driven think tank that delivers trusted insights for what's ahead. Founded in 1916, we are a non-partisan, not-for-profit entity holding 501 (c) (3) tax-exempt status in the United States. www.conference-board.org.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-conference-board-leading-economic-index-lei-for-mexico-increased-300867822.html

SOURCE The Conference Board


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:33aAF POYRY : ÅF Pöyry issues bonds totalling SEK 2 billion
AQ
11:32aCAPITAL GEARING TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
11:31aMITON GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES : Fact sheet as at 31 May 2019
PR
11:31aHow Can Reverse Logistics Management Boost Supply Chain Efficiency? | Quantzig Unravels the Benefits of Reverse Logistics Management
BU
11:31aGlobal Organic Packaged Food Market to Grow by USD 14.38 Billion During 2019-2023 | Technavio
BU
11:31aFunko is Official Sponsor for USO Northwest Military Seats of Honor Program
GL
11:31aNIRI TWIN CITIES CHAPTER : Elects 2019-2020 Board of Directors
BU
11:30aFERGUSON : Nelson Peltz May Want To Flush Plumbing Company Out Of Brexit Britain
AQ
11:30aIMPORTANT INVESTOR REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Kingstone Companies, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
11:29aHERON LAKE BIOENERGY LLC : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About