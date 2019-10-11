Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The Conference Board : Leading Economic Index® (LEI) for South Korea Declined

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/11/2019 | 10:31am EDT

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Conference Board Leading Economic Index® (LEI) for South Korea decreased 0.5 percent in August 2019 to 102.1 (2016=100).

(PRNewsfoto/The Conference Board)

The Conference Board Coincident Economic Index® (CEI) for South Korea increased 0.6 percent in August 2019 to 103.1 (2016=100).

The composite economic indexes are the key elements in an analytic system designed to signal peaks and troughs in the business cycle. The leading and coincident economic indexes are essentially composite averages of several individual leading or coincident indicators. They are constructed to summarize and reveal common turning point patterns in economic data in a clearer and more convincing manner than any individual component – primarily because they smooth out some of the volatility of individual components.

The updated data tables can be found here.

The 2019 data release schedule is available here.

For more information about The Conference Board global business cycle indicators, click here.

About The Conference Board
The Conference Board is the member-driven think tank that delivers trusted insights for what's ahead. Founded in 1916, we are a non-partisan, not-for-profit entity holding 501 (c) (3) tax-exempt status in the United States. www.conference-board.org.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-conference-board-leading-economic-index-lei-for-south-korea-declined-300937155.html

SOURCE The Conference Board


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:05aMORPHOSYS AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
11:05aTOTAL : Brazil Total Expands Pre-Salt Footprint with New Deep Offshore Exploration License
AQ
11:05aSOLAR CAPITAL LTD. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
11:05aMORPHOSYS AG : Correction of a release from 03/06/2019 according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
11:05aTALLGRASS ENERGY LP : Increases Quarterly Dividend, Provides Update on 'Take Private' Proposal and Announces Date for Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results
AQ
11:05aENGIE : Anglo American partners ENGIE to develop world's largest hydrogen powered mine truck
AQ
11:05aMACARTHUR MINERALS : Joint Venture Partner Fe Limited Releases Hillside Copper and Gold Results and Discovers New Manganese Prospect up to 59.4% MnO
AQ
11:04aMAGNIS ENERGY TECHNOLOGIES : Nobel Prize awarded to Magnis Director
AQ
11:04aALTUS : Announces Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results on November 7, 2019
AQ
11:04aCANEX METALS : Announces $500,000 Financing
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group