The Conference Board : Leading Economic Index® (LEI) for South Korea Increased

09/07/2018 | 04:31pm CEST

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Conference Board Leading Economic Index® (LEI) for South Korea increased 0.3 percent in July 2018 to 103.1 (2016=100).

(PRNewsfoto/The Conference Board)

The Conference Board Coincident Economic Index® (CEI) for South Korea remained unchanged again in July 2018 at 102.1 (2016=100).

The composite economic indexes are the key elements in an analytic system designed to signal peaks and troughs in the business cycle. The leading and coincident economic indexes are essentially composite averages of several individual leading or coincident indicators. They are constructed to summarize and reveal common turning point patterns in economic data in a clearer and more convincing manner than any individual component – primarily because they smooth out some of the volatility of individual components.

The updated data tables can be found here.

The 2018 data release schedule is available here.

For more information about The Conference Board global business cycle indicators, click here

ABOUT THE CONFERENCE BOARD
The Conference Board is a global, independent business membership and research association working in the public interest. Our mission is unique: To provide the world's leading organizations with the practical knowledge they need to improve their performance and better serve society. Winner of the Consensus Economics 2016 Forecast Accuracy Award (U.S.), The Conference Board is a non-advocacy, not-for-profit entity holding 501 (c) (3) tax-exempt status in the United States. www.conference-board.org

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-conference-board-leading-economic-index-lei-for-south-korea-increased-300708806.html

SOURCE The Conference Board


© PRNewswire 2018
