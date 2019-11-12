Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The Conference Board : Leading Economic Index® (LEI) for Spain Declined

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/12/2019 | 09:31am EST

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Conference Board Leading Economic Index® (LEI) for Spain decreased 0.1 percent in September 2019 to 100.3 (2016=100).

(PRNewsfoto/The Conference Board)

The Conference Board Coincident Economic Index® (CEI) for Spain increased 0.1 percent in September 2019 to 107.0 (2016=100).

The composite economic indexes are the key elements in an analytic system designed to signal peaks and troughs in the business cycle. The leading and coincident economic indexes are essentially composite averages of several individual leading or coincident indicators. They are constructed to summarize and reveal common turning point patterns in economic data in a clearer and more convincing manner than any individual component – primarily because they smooth out some of the volatility of individual components.

The updated data tables can be found here.

The 2019 data release schedule is available here.

For more information about The Conference Board global business cycle indicators, click here

About The Conference Board
The Conference Board is the member-driven think tank that delivers trusted insights for what's ahead. Founded in 1916, we are a non-partisan, not-for-profit entity holding 501 (c) (3) tax-exempt status in the United States. www.conference-board.org.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-conference-board-leading-economic-index-lei-for-spain-declined-300956410.html

SOURCE The Conference Board


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:57aPVH CORP. /DE/ : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
09:56aBION ENVIRONMENTAL TECHNOLOGIES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS. (form 10-Q)
AQ
09:56aDYNATRONICS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
09:56aTHE BRANFORD GROUP : Announces Auction of SMT, Electronic Test & Assembly Equipment in Shenzhen, China
BU
09:56aJacada Awarded ISV Partner of the Year by Leading Cloud Contact Center Provider Five9
GL
09:55aSouth Africa's AMCU mining union seals platinum wage deals
RE
09:55aHJ SIMS : Successfully Closes Financing for The Mary Wade Home
PR
09:54aOil rises further above $62 as trade hopes support
RE
09:54aPOSTAL REALTY TRUST, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:53aPOWERORE : Power Ore Completes Digitization and 3D Modelling of Opemiska's Perry Mine
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group