Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The Conference Board : Leading Economic Index® (LEI) for Spain Remained Unchanged

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/10/2020 | 09:31am EST

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Conference Board Leading Economic Index® (LEI) for Spain was unchanged in December 2019 at 101.1 (2016=100).

(PRNewsfoto/The Conference Board)

The Conference Board Coincident Economic Index® (CEI) for Spain increased 0.1 percent in December 2019 to 107.2 (2016=100).

The composite economic indexes are the key elements in an analytic system designed to signal peaks and troughs in the business cycle. The leading and coincident economic indexes are essentially composite averages of several individual leading or coincident indicators. They are constructed to summarize and reveal common turning point patterns in economic data in a clearer and more convincing manner than any individual component – primarily because they smooth out some of the volatility of individual components.

The updated data tables can be found here.

The 2020 data release schedule is available here.

For more information about The Conference Board global business cycle indicators, click here

About The Conference Board
The Conference Board is the member-driven think tank that delivers trusted insights for what's ahead. Founded in 1916, we are a non-partisan, not-for-profit entity holding 501 (c) (3) tax-exempt status in the United States. www.conference-board.org.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-conference-board-leading-economic-index-lei-for-spain-remained-unchanged-301001923.html

SOURCE The Conference Board


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
09:50aSBERBANK OF RUSSIA : announces the agenda of its Supervisory Board meeting, which will be held on February 11, 2020
EQ
09:49aInfiniti Helped a Leading Medical Imaging Market Client to Enhance Operational Efficiency and Reduce Downstream Costs by 22% | Request a FREE Proposal for Similar Engagements for Your Business
BU
09:48aAMUNDI STUDY &LDQUO;ESG INVESTING IN FIXED INCOME : It's Time to Cross the Rubicon”
PU
09:48aOLD MUTUAL : Acquisition of securities by the Public Investment Corporation
PU
09:48aGEOPARK : Announces 2019 Certified Oil and Gas Reserves
PU
09:48aFEB. 10, 2020 TSE DESIGNATION OF SECURITIES UNDER SUPERVISION (CONFIRMATION) : TOPIX Electric Appliances Exchange Traded Fund
PU
09:48aGLOBALDATA : Pemex responsible for Zama's uncertainty in FID by delaying drilling operations at its portion of the field
PU
09:48aGLOBALDATA : Proposed Volvo Car and Geely Auto merger points to continuing sector M&A pressures
PU
09:48aVår Energi moves to LNG-powered shuttle tankers
PU
09:48aUNITED UTILITIES : Apprenticeships can help you reach the top
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group