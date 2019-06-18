Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The Conference Board : Leading Economic Index® (LEI) for the Euro Area Declined

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/18/2019 | 09:31am EDT

NEW YORK, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Conference Board Leading Economic Index® (LEI) for the Euro Area decreased 0.3 percent in May 2019 to 114.4 (2016=100).

(PRNewsfoto/The Conference Board)

The Conference Board Coincident Economic Index® (CEI) for the Euro Area increased 0.2 percent in May 2019 to 104.4 (2016=100).

The composite economic indexes are the key elements in an analytic system designed to signal peaks and troughs in the business cycle. The leading and coincident economic indexes are essentially composite averages of several individual leading or coincident indicators. They are constructed to summarize and reveal common turning point patterns in economic data in a clearer and more convincing manner than any individual component – primarily because they smooth out some of the volatility of individual components.

The updated data tables can be found here.

The 2019 data release schedule is available here.

For more information about The Conference Board global business cycle indicators, click here

About The Conference Board
The Conference Board is the member-driven think tank that delivers trusted insights for what's ahead. Founded in 1916, we are a non-partisan, not-for-profit entity holding 501 (c) (3) tax-exempt status in the United States. www.conference-board.org.

Contact:
Carol Courter (212) 339-0232 / courter@conference-board.org
Joseph DiBlasi (781) 308-7935 / joe.diblasi@conference-board.org  

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-conference-board-leading-economic-index-lei-for-the-euro-area-declined-300870231.html

SOURCE The Conference Board


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:51aVANDA PHARMACEUTICALS : to Present at the JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference
PR
09:50aAIRBUS : and Boeing aircraft deals at Paris Airshow
RE
09:50aNISSAN MOTOR : 317-year-old Italian Jewish wedding document found - by accident
AQ
09:49aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 18, 2019
PU
09:49aFORM 8.3 - THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC. : RPC Group plc
PU
09:49aHARROW HEALTH : to Locate Headquarters in Nashville
PU
09:49aATENOR : 2019.06.18 - From the Bel Small to the Bel Mid index on Euronext Brussels
PU
09:49aCTBC FINANCIAL : announcement on behalf of CTBC Asset Management Co., Ltd. regarding real estate sale
PU
09:49aRPC : Block listing
PU
09:49aJAH SIDD : Transaction of 2,130,000 shares of Jahangir Siddiqui and Company Limited
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About