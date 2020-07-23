Log in
The Conference Board : Leading Economic Index® (LEI) for the U.S. Increased in June

07/23/2020 | 10:01am EDT

NEW YORK, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Conference Board Leading Economic Index® (LEI) for the U.S. increased 2.0 percent in June to 102.0 (2016=100), following a 3.2 percent increase in May and a 6.3 percent decrease in April.

"The June increase in the LEI reflects improvements brought about by the incremental reopening of the economy, with labor market conditions and stock prices in particular contributing positively," said Ataman Ozyildirim, Senior Director of Economic Research at The Conference Board. "However, broader financial conditions and the consumers' outlook on business conditions still point to a weak economic outlook. Together with a resurgence of new COVID-19 cases across much of the nation, the LEI suggests that the US economy will remain in recession territory in the near term."

The Conference Board Coincident Economic Index® (CEI) for the U.S. increased 2.5 percent in June to 96.7 (2016=100), following a 1.6 percent increase in May and an 11.8 percent decrease in April.

The Conference Board Lagging Economic Index® (LAG) for the U.S. decreased 2.5 percent in June to 110.8 (2016=100), following a 1.2 percent decrease in May and a 3.1 percent increase in April.

About The Conference Board Leading Economic Index® (LEI) for the U.S.
The composite economic indexes are the key elements in an analytic system designed to signal peaks and troughs in the business cycle. The leading, coincident, and lagging economic indexes are essentially composite averages of several individual leading, coincident, or lagging indicators. They are constructed to summarize and reveal common turning point patterns in economic data in a clearer and more convincing manner than any individual component – primarily because they smooth out some of the volatility of individual components.

The ten components of The Conference Board Leading Economic Index® for the U.S. include:

Average weekly hours, manufacturing
Average weekly initial claims for unemployment insurance
Manufacturers' new orders, consumer goods and materials
ISM® Index of New Orders
Manufacturers' new orders, nondefense capital goods excluding aircraft orders
Building permits, new private housing units
Stock prices, 500 common stocks
Leading Credit Index™
Interest rate spread, 10-year Treasury bonds less federal funds
Average consumer expectations for business conditions

For full press release and technical notes:
http://www.conference-board.org/data/bcicountry.cfm?cid=1

For more information about The Conference Board global business cycle indicators:
http://www.conference-board.org/data/bci.cfm

About The Conference Board
The Conference Board is the member-driven think tank that delivers trusted insights for what's ahead. Founded in 1916, we are a non-partisan, not-for-profit entity holding 501 (c) (3) tax-exempt status in the United States. www.conference-board.org.

 

Summary Table of Composite Economic Indexes


2020


6-month


Apr


May


Jun


Dec to
Jun



















Leading Index

96.9

r

100.0

r

102.0

p



  Percent Change

-6.3

r

3.2

r

2.0

p

-8.4


  Diffusion

20.0


70.0


70.0


10.0











Coincident Index

92.8

r

94.3

r

96.7

p



  Percent Change

-11.8

r

1.6

r

2.5

p

-9.8


  Diffusion

0.0


75.0


75.0


0.0











Lagging Index

115.0

r

113.6

r

110.8

p



  Percent Change

3.1

r

-1.2

r

-2.5

p

1.9


  Diffusion

42.9


28.6


35.7


57.1











p  Preliminary     r  Revised

Indexes equal 100 in 2016

Source:  The Conference Board

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-conference-board-leading-economic-index-lei-for-the-us-increased-in-june-301098851.html

SOURCE The Conference Board


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
