Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The Conference Board : Leading Economic Index® for Brazil, Together with Fundação Getulio Vargas (TCB/FGV Brazil LEI), Declined

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/16/2020 | 10:01am EDT

NEW YORK, March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Conference Board Leading Economic Index® for Brazil, together with Fundação Getulio Vargas (TCB/FGV Brazil LEI), declined 0.8 percent in February 2020 to 119.2 (2016=100).

The Conference Board Coincident Economic Index® for Brazil, together with Fundação Getulio Vargas (TCB/FGV Brazil CEI), declined 0.6 percent in February 2020 to 104.1 (2016=100).

The composite economic indexes are the key elements in an analytic system designed to signal peaks and troughs in the business cycle. The leading and coincident economic indexes are essentially composite averages of several individual leading or coincident indicators. They are constructed to summarize and reveal common turning point patterns in economic data in a clearer and more convincing manner than any individual component – primarily because they smooth out some of the volatility of individual components.

The updated data tables can be found here.

The 2020 data release schedule is available here.

For more information about The Conference Board global business cycle indicators, click here

About The Conference Board
The Conference Board is the member-driven think tank that delivers trusted insights for what's ahead. Founded in 1916, we are a non-partisan, not-for-profit entity holding 501 (c) (3) tax-exempt status in the United States. www.conference-board.org.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-conference-board-leading-economic-index-for-brazil-together-with-fundacao-getulio-vargas-tcbfgv-brazil-lei-declined-301024807.html

SOURCE The Conference Board


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
10:21aLIQUIDIA TECHNOLOGIES : *LIQUIDIA TECHNOLOGIES INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations 95 (form 10-K)
AQ
10:21aPFIZER : Merck and Pfizer Provide Update on Phase III JAVELIN Head and Neck 100 Study
AQ
10:21aLA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY : to Provide GIAPREZA in Italy for Compassionate Use in Patients with Septic Shock Associated with COVID-19
AQ
10:21aVERRICA PHARMACEUTICALS : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2019 Financial Results
AQ
10:21aINTEC PHARMA : Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2019 Financial Results and Corporate Update
AQ
10:21aPortage Announces Filing of 3rd Quarter Financial Statements and Provides Update on CTO Revocation Application and OTC Trading
AQ
10:21aSTEMLINE THERAPEUTICS : Reports Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results
AQ
10:21aREDHILL BIOPHARMA : Announces Preferred Position for Talicia on Express Scripts National Preferred Formulary Effective March 13, 2020
AQ
10:21aBIOHAVEN PHARMACEUTICAL : Announces patient savings program where patients can pay as little as $0 for nurtec odt for the acute treatment of migraine in adults
AQ
10:21aAKEBIA THERAPEUTICS : A Message from Akebia Therapeutics, Inc.'s Chief Executive Officer to Our Patients, Healthcare Providers, and Other Stakeholders during the Rapidly Evolving COVID-19 Pandemic
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group