The Conference Board : to Shine Spotlight on People Issues in M&A

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In today's corporate development environment, people factors—from integrating corporate cultures to maintaining engagement and retaining key talent after a deal—have emerged as the definitive divide between mergers and acquisitions that succeed and those that fall short. At the HR M&A Conference—coming November 19–20 to the Westin New York at Times Square—The Conference Board is bringing together organizations that have led the way in imbuing HR thinking throughout their M&A strategies to exchange practical advice, share real-world solutions, and advance new thinking in a burgeoning field.

In partnership with lead sponsor Mercer, The Conference Board has assembled an unmatched agenda of speakers and panels to examine the many intersections of modern deal-making with human capital priorities, including culture, talent, and HR risk. HR M&A Conference highlights include:

People: The X Factor in Deal Value Capture and Creation

Jeff Black , Partner, M&A Advisory Services at Mercer , reveals why—and how—companies pursuing deals need to bring the same discipline and rigor to addressing people issues as they do to managing balance-sheet risk and other key operational aspects.

Keynote speaker Dan Clay , Partner at Lippincott , introduces their new research on six fundamental shifts shaping the customer of the future.

Take an in-depth look at the people areas that can make or break a deal with Lisa Blackburn , VP, Global Human Resources Business Development at IBM .

HR M&A teams need to adapt rapidly to the accelerated pace and unique needs of today's deals—from retirement and pension plans to corporate cultures and talent retention. Paul Kibbe , Principal at Mercer , leads a panel of experts from Ferguson , HCL Technologies, and Bristol Meyers Squibb .

From productivity loss to customer disruption and flight of key talent, culture is the "silent deal killer." Hear how leaders from Cisco , TZP Group , and Northwell Health have inoculated deals against this risk in a panel moderated by Brent Helsop , Partner at Mercer .

Identifying talent worth acquiring is only half the challenge. Pragya Sharma , Senior Director, HR Acquisitions and Divestitures at Johnson & Johnson , lays out emerging trends and effective strategies for keeping talent retained and engaged after the transaction.

Corporate spin-offs, split-ups, and stand-ups have become key strategies for generating value but can backfire in the loss of key talent, productivity, and cultural cohesion. Executives from CIT , GE , Jabil , and Caterpillar share what they've learned in a panel led by Elizabeth Bryant , Partner at Mercer .

Founders invest blood, sweat, and tears into startups—and often look on their workforce as family. How can they maintain a talent and culture edge under new ownership? Panelists from Thomsons, WorkMarket, Alice, Alpha, and NDCapital share their stories with Barb Marder , Partner at Mercer.

To review the full agenda and register to attend, visit the HR M&A Conference homepage. Designed for executives across a range of business areas—including Human Resources, Mergers & Acquisitions, HR M&A, Corporate Development, M&A Integration, Joint Ventures, Strategic Alliances, and more—attendees can earn continuing education recertification credits from CPE, HRCI, and SHRM.



