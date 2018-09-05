The Confessionals Moves its Search for the Mysterious and Unexplained to reVolver Podcasts

Have you ever experienced the unexplained? Are you drawn to the strange and mysterious? You are not alone. The Confessionals is a podcast where witnesses of the unexplained share their stories and encounters. Join host Tony Merkel as he explores the fringe side of life, from Bigfoot to UFOs to paranormal activity, and everything in between. The Confessionals is now available on reVolver Podcasts.

“Tony has such interesting stories to share and positive interactions with his listeners and online community. Couple that with the requests we receive for more podcasts like The Confessionals, it’s a perfect match for us,” said Jack Hobbs, president of reVolver Podcasts. “I’m very pleased to welcome Tony and his audience to reVolver.”

Tony and his wife, Lindsay, have long been interested in strange anomalies. Together, they produce The Confessionals as an open and interactive forum for like-minded individuals to share their stories and experiences. Originally created for YouTube in 2016, Tony, with encouragement from others in the cryptid community, revamped his creation to include eyewitness accounts, narrated stories and expert guests giving rise to The Confessionals as a podcast.

