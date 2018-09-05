Log in
The Confessionals Moves its Search for the Mysterious and Unexplained to reVolver Podcasts

09/05/2018 | 05:29pm CEST

Have you ever experienced the unexplained? Are you drawn to the strange and mysterious? You are not alone. The Confessionals is a podcast where witnesses of the unexplained share their stories and encounters. Join host Tony Merkel as he explores the fringe side of life, from Bigfoot to UFOs to paranormal activity, and everything in between. The Confessionals is now available on reVolver Podcasts.

“Tony has such interesting stories to share and positive interactions with his listeners and online community. Couple that with the requests we receive for more podcasts like The Confessionals, it’s a perfect match for us,” said Jack Hobbs, president of reVolver Podcasts. “I’m very pleased to welcome Tony and his audience to reVolver.”

Tony and his wife, Lindsay, have long been interested in strange anomalies. Together, they produce The Confessionals as an open and interactive forum for like-minded individuals to share their stories and experiences. Originally created for YouTube in 2016, Tony, with encouragement from others in the cryptid community, revamped his creation to include eyewitness accounts, narrated stories and expert guests giving rise to The Confessionals as a podcast.

Additional episodes and content can be found on The Confessionals’ website at http://www.theconfessionalspodcast.com. Those who have had an encounter or questions for Tony are encouraged to email him at theconfessionalspodcast@gmail.com. Connect with The Confessionals via Facebook, Twitter or Patreon.

Follow reVolver Podcasts on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tune in and subscribe for free to The Confessionals. Find your favorite reVolver Podcasts at reVolverPodcasts.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Play and iHeartMedia. To listen on Apple Podcasts, visit: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-confessionals/id1197087242. Sales or marketing inquiries can be directed to reVolver Podcasts at jack@revolverpodcasts.com. For questions about content or to find out how to become a content provider and host, email maria@revolverpodcasts.com.

About reVolver Podcasts

reVolver Podcasts is the leading multicultural, audio-on-demand content creator and distributor in the U.S. Home to “El Show de Piolín,” “Wrongful Conviction with Jason Flom,” “Neteando con Kate y Jessica,” and “House Call with Dr. J” plus more than 50 additional programs spanning sports, music, finance, entertainment, lifestyle, health and wellness, inspiration, news, real crime, branded content and live events, the podcasts are distributed on reVolverPodcasts.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Play and iHeartMedia. For more information about the company, visit www.revolverpodcasts.com.


© Business Wire 2018
