The Confessionals Moves its Search for the Mysterious and Unexplained to reVolver Podcasts

Have you ever experienced the unexplained? Are you drawn to the strange
and mysterious? You are not alone. The Confessionals is a podcast
where witnesses of the unexplained share their stories and encounters.
Join host Tony Merkel as he explores the fringe side of life, from
Bigfoot to UFOs to paranormal activity, and everything in between. The
Confessionals is now available on reVolver Podcasts.
“Tony has such interesting stories to share and positive interactions
with his listeners and online community. Couple that with the requests
we receive for more podcasts like The Confessionals, it’s a
perfect match for us,” said Jack Hobbs, president of reVolver Podcasts.
“I’m very pleased to welcome Tony and his audience to reVolver.”
Tony and his wife, Lindsay, have long been interested in strange
anomalies. Together, they produce The Confessionals as an open
and interactive forum for like-minded individuals to share their stories
and experiences. Originally created for YouTube in 2016, Tony, with
encouragement from others in the cryptid community, revamped his
creation to include eyewitness accounts, narrated stories and expert
guests giving rise to The Confessionals as a podcast.
Additional episodes and content can be found on The Confessionals’
website at http://www.theconfessionalspodcast.com.
Those who have had an encounter or questions for Tony are encouraged to
email him at theconfessionalspodcast@gmail.com.
