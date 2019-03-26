The Conrad N. Hilton Foundation Announces New Vice President for Communications

Marshall Stowell to Lead Communications for Internationally Recognized Organization

The Conrad N. Hilton Foundation today announced the recent addition of Marshall Stowell as its first-ever vice president for communications. Stowell, who joined the organization in late January, reports to the Foundation’s president and CEO, Peter Laugharn, and serves as an officer of the Hilton Foundation.

In this role, Stowell leads an in-house team of communicators and oversees all external and internal communications for the Hilton Foundation, which seeks to improve the lives of disadvantaged people throughout the world. In addition to organizational and internal communications, Stowell partners with other senior leaders to help advance the Foundation’s 11 program areas.

“Marshall is a true strategic thinker, a partner in the work, and highly-respected leader,” said Laugharn. “We took time to find the right kind of senior executive, one who could usher in a new era of strategic planning and execution in communications, and who would know his way around the humanitarian and philanthropic fields. We could not be more pleased that he has joined us.”

Stowell has devoted his career to mission-driven organizations. He spent 14 years with Population Services International (PSI), a global health organization with programs targeting malaria, child survival, HIV and reproductive health, where he spent the last several years as the vice president for external relations and communications. While at PSI, Stowell was a member of the senior leadership team and oversaw the positioning, reputation, brand and global advocacy efforts for the organization. He was responsible for all global communications efforts and provided counsel to PSI’s network of 50+ members. Additionally, he led US government relations on behalf of PSI and provided advocacy training and capacity building to country offices as means of increasing the amount of funding for global health. Before joining PSI, Stowell made significant contributions to organizations such as Share Our Strength, Greater DC Cares, AID Atlanta, the Atlanta Botanical Garden and the High Museum of Art. In total, Stowell brings nearly 30 years of experience of advancing organizations’ goals and mission through targeted communications work.

“I am truly honored to join the Foundation and lead its communications efforts in the United States and internationally,” Stowell said. “The Foundation’s portfolio and focus are intensely rooted in communities, and the team works with a level of respect and humility in its efforts to address systemic challenges. I believe deeply in valuing and lifting up peoples’ lived experiences as a vital component of real change, and I could not be more pleased to join this organization whose work is so clearly grounded in that principle.”

Stowell holds bachelor’s degrees in Communications and Latin American Literature from Wake Forest University, and he serves as a guest lecturer at Harvard, Johns Hopkins and George Washington universities.

The Conrad N. Hilton Foundation was created in 1944 by international business pioneer Conrad N. Hilton, who founded Hilton Hotels and left his fortune to help the world’s disadvantaged and vulnerable people. The Foundation invests in 11 program areas, including providing access to safe water, supporting transition age foster youth, ending chronic homelessness, hospitality workforce development, disaster relief and recovery, helping young children affected by HIV and AIDS, and supporting the work of Catholic sisters. In addition, following selection by an independent international jury, the Foundation annually awards the $2 million Conrad N. Hilton Humanitarian Prize to a nonprofit organization doing extraordinary work to reduce human suffering. From its inception, the Foundation has awarded more than $1.7 billion in grants, distributing $112.5 million in the U.S. and around the world in 2018. The Foundation’s current assets are approximately $2.8 billion. For more information, please visit www.hiltonfoundation.org.

