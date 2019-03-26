The Conrad N. Hilton Foundation Announces New Vice President for Communications

The Conrad N. Hilton Foundation today announced the recent addition of
Marshall Stowell as its first-ever vice president for communications.
Stowell, who joined the organization in late January, reports to the
Foundation’s president and CEO, Peter Laugharn, and serves as an officer
of the Hilton Foundation.
Marshall Stowell, Vice President of Communications at the Conrad N. Hilton Foundation.
In this role, Stowell leads an in-house team of communicators and
oversees all external and internal communications for the Hilton
Foundation, which seeks to improve the lives of disadvantaged people
throughout the world. In addition to organizational and internal
communications, Stowell partners with other senior leaders to help
advance the Foundation’s 11 program areas.
“Marshall is a true strategic thinker, a partner in the work, and
highly-respected leader,” said Laugharn. “We took time to find the right
kind of senior executive, one who could usher in a new era of strategic
planning and execution in communications, and who would know his way
around the humanitarian and philanthropic fields. We could not be more
pleased that he has joined us.”
Stowell has devoted his career to mission-driven organizations. He spent
14 years with Population Services International (PSI), a global health
organization with programs targeting malaria, child survival, HIV and
reproductive health, where he spent the last several years as the vice
president for external relations and communications. While at PSI,
Stowell was a member of the senior leadership team and oversaw the
positioning, reputation, brand and global advocacy efforts for the
organization. He was responsible for all global communications efforts
and provided counsel to PSI’s network of 50+ members. Additionally, he
led US government relations on behalf of PSI and provided advocacy
training and capacity building to country offices as means of increasing
the amount of funding for global health. Before joining PSI, Stowell
made significant contributions to organizations such as Share Our
Strength, Greater DC Cares, AID Atlanta, the Atlanta Botanical Garden
and the High Museum of Art. In total, Stowell brings nearly 30 years of
experience of advancing organizations’ goals and mission through
targeted communications work.
“I am truly honored to join the Foundation and lead its communications
efforts in the United States and internationally,” Stowell said. “The
Foundation’s portfolio and focus are intensely rooted in communities,
and the team works with a level of respect and humility in its efforts
to address systemic challenges. I believe deeply in valuing and lifting
up peoples’ lived experiences as a vital component of real change, and I
could not be more pleased to join this organization whose work is so
clearly grounded in that principle.”
Stowell holds bachelor’s degrees in Communications and Latin American
Literature from Wake Forest University, and he serves as a guest
lecturer at Harvard, Johns Hopkins and George Washington universities.
About the Conrad N. Hilton Foundation
The Conrad N. Hilton Foundation was created in 1944 by international
business pioneer Conrad N. Hilton, who founded Hilton Hotels and left
his fortune to help the world’s disadvantaged and vulnerable people. The
Foundation invests in 11 program areas, including providing access to
safe water, supporting transition age foster youth, ending chronic
homelessness, hospitality workforce development, disaster relief and
recovery, helping young children affected by HIV and AIDS, and
supporting the work of Catholic sisters. In addition, following
selection by an independent international jury, the Foundation annually
awards the $2 million Conrad N. Hilton Humanitarian Prize to a nonprofit
organization doing extraordinary work to reduce human suffering. From
its inception, the Foundation has awarded more than $1.7 billion in
grants, distributing $112.5 million in the U.S. and around the world in
2018. The Foundation’s current assets are approximately $2.8 billion.
For more information, please visit www.hiltonfoundation.org.
