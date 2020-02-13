The Consumer Price Index During, January, 01/2020.

State of Palestine

Palestinian Central Bureau

of Statistics

Slight Decrease in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) during January,01/2020

The overall CPI for Palestine during January

2020 slightly decreased by 0.02% compared with December 2019 (by 0.20% in Jerusalem J1*, and by 0.17% in the West Bank**, while it increased by 0.57% in Gaza Strip).

The changes in Palestinian CPI for January 2020 were traced back to changes in prices of the following expenditure sub groups compared with previous month:

Sub Groups Percent Change Potatoes and other Tubers -7.74% Fresh Chicken -5.59% Dried Vegetables +4.62% Fresh Fruit +4.49% Fresh Vegetables +4.33% Eggs +1.92%

The Palestinian CPI during January 2020 increased by 1.26% compared with January 2019 (by 3.22% in Jerusalem J1*, by 1.26% in the West Bank**, and with a slight increase of 0.02% in Gaza Strip).