The Consumer Price Index During, January, 01/2020.

State of Palestine
Palestinian Central Bureau
of Statistics
Slight Decrease in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) during January,01/2020
The overall CPI for Palestine during January
2020 slightly decreased by 0.02% compared with December 2019 (by 0.20% in Jerusalem J1*, and by 0.17% in the West Bank**, while it increased by 0.57% in Gaza Strip).
The changes in Palestinian CPI for January 2020 were traced back to changes in prices of the following expenditure sub groups compared with previous month:
|
Sub Groups
|
Percent
|
Change
|
|
|
|
Potatoes and other Tubers
|
-7.74%
|
Fresh Chicken
|
-5.59%
|
Dried Vegetables
|
+4.62%
|
Fresh Fruit
|
+4.49%
|
Fresh Vegetables
|
+4.33%
|
Eggs
|
+1.92%
|
|
The Palestinian CPI during January 2020 increased by 1.26% compared with January 2019 (by 3.22% in Jerusalem J1*, by 1.26% in the West Bank**, and with a slight increase of 0.02% in Gaza Strip).
Published on: 13/02/2020
The trend line of Consumer Price Index in
Palestine for the months:
January 2019 - January 2020
(Base Year 2018 = 100)
|
(CPI)
|
104
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Index
|
102
|
100.07
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
101.33
|
Price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
98
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
96
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consumer
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
94
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
92
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
90
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jan
|
|
Apr
|
Jun
|
|
|
Oct
|
Jan
|
|
|
FebMar May
|
|
AugSep NovDec
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jul
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
.
|
. .
|
. .
|
.
|
|
.
|
|
.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
.
|
|
|
. . . .
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
20192019
|
|
|
|
20192019
|
|
|
2019201920192019
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
Notice:
Within the development process in calculating the Palestinian Consumer Price Index, the relative weight of the Palestinian regions "West Bank**, Gaza Strip and Jerusalem J1*" was taken into consideration at the detailed level of the main groups and subgroups of expenditure when calculating the Palestinian Consumer Price Index; instead of using the relative weight at general level of the regions. Accordingly, the Consumer Price Index for 12/2019 was recalculated in order to link between time series and to apply the international recommendations in this regard.
Notes:
*Data represent those parts of Jerusalem which were annexed by Israeli Occupation in 1967.
**Data exclude those parts of Jerusalem which were annexed by Israeli Occupation in 1967.
For more information, please contact:
Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics
P.O BOX 1647, Ramallah, Palestine.
Tel: (972/970) 2 2982700
Fax: ( 972/970) 2 2982710
Toll free.: 0011011011
E-Mail diwan@pcbs.gov.ps
Web-Site: http://www.pcbs.gov.ps