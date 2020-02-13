Log in
The Consumer Price Index During, January, 01/2020.

02/13/2020 | 04:31am EST

State of Palestine

Palestinian Central Bureau

of Statistics

Slight Decrease in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) during January,01/2020

The overall CPI for Palestine during January

2020 slightly decreased by 0.02% compared with December 2019 (by 0.20% in Jerusalem J1*, and by 0.17% in the West Bank**, while it increased by 0.57% in Gaza Strip).

The changes in Palestinian CPI for January 2020 were traced back to changes in prices of the following expenditure sub groups compared with previous month:

Sub Groups

Percent

Change

Potatoes and other Tubers

-7.74%

Fresh Chicken

-5.59%

Dried Vegetables

+4.62%

Fresh Fruit

+4.49%

Fresh Vegetables

+4.33%

Eggs

+1.92%

The Palestinian CPI during January 2020 increased by 1.26% compared with January 2019 (by 3.22% in Jerusalem J1*, by 1.26% in the West Bank**, and with a slight increase of 0.02% in Gaza Strip).

Published on: 13/02/2020

The trend line of Consumer Price Index in

Palestine for the months:

January 2019 - January 2020

(Base Year 2018 = 100)

(CPI)

104

Index

102

100.07

100

101.33

Price

98

96

Consumer

94

92

90

Jan

Apr

Jun

Oct

Jan

FebMar May

AugSep NovDec

Jul

.

. .

. .

.

.

.

.

. . . .

2019

2019

2019

2020

20192019

20192019

2019201920192019

2019

Notice:

Within the development process in calculating the Palestinian Consumer Price Index, the relative weight of the Palestinian regions "West Bank**, Gaza Strip and Jerusalem J1*" was taken into consideration at the detailed level of the main groups and subgroups of expenditure when calculating the Palestinian Consumer Price Index; instead of using the relative weight at general level of the regions. Accordingly, the Consumer Price Index for 12/2019 was recalculated in order to link between time series and to apply the international recommendations in this regard.

Notes:

*Data represent those parts of Jerusalem which were annexed by Israeli Occupation in 1967.

**Data exclude those parts of Jerusalem which were annexed by Israeli Occupation in 1967.

For more information, please contact:

Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics

P.O BOX 1647, Ramallah, Palestine.

Tel: (972/970) 2 2982700

Fax: ( 972/970) 2 2982710

Toll free.: 0011011011

E-Mail diwan@pcbs.gov.ps

Web-Site: http://www.pcbs.gov.ps

Disclaimer

PCBS - Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics published this content on 13 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2020 09:30:03 UTC
