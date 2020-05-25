Log in
The Cortale Group Gives Back During The Coronavirus Pandemic

05/25/2020 | 08:01am EDT

WASHINGTON, May 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the continued uncertainty surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic, John Cortale, Senior Vice President and Wealth Advisor of the Cortale Group at LPL Financial, has led the efforts at the Cortale Group to give back to the local community. In an effort to make a positive impact during the ongoing pandemic, John has spearheaded the effort at his firm to give back to the community and show support to workers on the frontline.

“With over 39 million Americans unemployed and families missing meals, the health crisis has also caused a hunger crisis. We thought it was time for us to step up and help make a difference,” said John Cortale. To help curb the issue of hunger, the Cortale Group made a 156 lb donation of non-parishable food items to one of the largest area food banks, the Capital Area Food Bank, with plans for additional donations as the pandemic continues.

The Cortale Group also reached out to two local hospitals and provided lunches to support the doctors, nurses and medical staff who are working around the clock. The Cortale Group sponsored lunch for the facilities and janitorial staff at Shady Grove Medical Center in Rockville, MD to thank them for the hard work they do behind the scenes. John’s group also sponsored lunch for over 40 nurses at Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington D.C. to help contribute to the cause, Feed the Frontline. The team has scheduled additional meals for the hospitals and is proud that they can also support small business by ordering from local restaurants in the process.

“We’re always looking for ways to connect with the community and present a united front of hope, generosity and compassion,” said John Cortale, Senior Vice President and Wealth Advisor. “There are so many worthy organizations and charities that need support right now. We will continue to do our small part to support the local food banks and frontline employees.”

About Cortale Group
The Cortale Group concentrates on understanding the long-term goals and objectives of its clients and encourages strong relationships by listening to each and every client’s unique concerns and taking them into account when developing their financial plan. We help our clients develop, implement, and monitor a strategy that helps provide a road map that works toward financial stability and wellbeing. For more information, please visit: www.thecortalegroup.com

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial, a registered investment advisor, Member FINRA/SIPC. The Cortale Group and LPL Financial are separate entities.

The Cortale Group at LPL Financial, 1010 Wisconsin Ave NW, STE 303 Washington, DC 20007

Office: (202) 545-7189 | Email: john.cortale@lpl.com | Website: www.thecortalegroup.com 

Primary Logo


