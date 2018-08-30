The Countdown Is On: The DC UNIVERSE Digital Subscription Service Will Launch on Batman Day, September 15, 2018

New original series “Titans” to debut on DC UNIVERSE on October 12, 2018;

Warner Bros. Television to host world premiere of “Titans” on October 3, 2018, at New York Comic Con

John Barrowman, Samm Levine and Harley Quinn Smith introduced as hosts and regular guests for “DC Daily” show

Fan sweepstakes to win the “Ultimate Batman Studio Tour” with a chance to ride in the Batmobile also announced

The countdown to DC UNIVERSE is down to weeks. To celebrate Batman Day on September 15, 2018, DC UNIVERSE will launch a first-of-its-kind digital subscription service to fans across the U.S. In addition, the debut date of the exclusive original series Titans was announced as October 12, 2018, with episodes released weekly on DC UNIVERSE. The first season of Titans will consist of 12 episodes. Warner Bros. Television will host a world premiere screening of Titans on October 3, 2018, in conjunction with New York Comic Con.

This news and more was revealed during the live stream event of DC Daily earlier today. The new daily news show, focused on all things DC, will be available on the DC UNIVERSE service, with select segments also available for viewing at no cost on additional online channels. In the Kevin Smith-hosted live stream, he unveiled the inaugural slate of talent and experts that will host, share news and provide commentary for fans, including John Barrowman, Samm Levine and Harley Quinn Smith, among others.

In celebration of the countdown to launch, DC UNIVERSE is offering The Ultimate Batman Studio Tour Sweepstakes*. All fans who pre-order until Wednesday, September 12 (5:59 a.m. PT), will be automatically entered for a chance to win. DC UNIVERSE is giving one lucky member the chance to win a one-of-a-kind experience for the Ultimate Batman Fan! The winner gets to visit Warner Bros., take the WB Studio Tour Hollywood, visit DC headquarters, ride in the Batmobile, walk away with an unbelievable prize package and more. All fans who have already pre-ordered are also automatically entered for a chance to win.

During the live stream, DC UNIVERSE features were also demonstrated along with a broad array of exclusive content and merchandise that will be coming to the digital subscription service when it launches on September 15. DC Chief Creative Officer and Publisher Jim Lee walked viewers through some of the most exciting fan-forward features of the DC UNIVERSE service and shared his excitement for the launch.

A roundup of announcements made during the streaming event included:

WATCH:

The debut date of Titans was announced as October 12, with episodes released weekly. New talent shots and insight on the show’s origins and storyline were also shared.

was announced as October 12, with episodes released weekly. New talent shots and insight on the show’s origins and storyline were also shared. Show producers Greg Weisman and Brandon Vietti discussed the much-anticipated season 3 of Young Justice , the exclusive original Young Justice: Outsiders, and previewed a never-before-seen clip of the upcoming series.

, the exclusive original and previewed a never-before-seen clip of the upcoming series. DC UNIVERSE members can catch the first two seasons of Young Justice starting on launch day while they await the debut of Young Justice: Outsiders in 2019.

READ:

Many of the comics that will premiere with the digital subscription service were shared, including the first appearances of Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman. Additionally, many other fan favorites will be available, including Batman: Gothic, The Authority series, Green Arrow: Year One, Shazam, The New Teen Titans, Identity Crisis, The Batman Adventures, Jack Kirby’s New Gods and many more DC classics.

EXPLORE:

DC Daily co-hosts were announced, including Tiffany Smith as the DC Daily news anchor. Additional talent introduced includes: John Barrowman, known to DC fans from TV shows including Arrow , DC’s Legends of Tomorrow and Doctor Who . He also wrote the Dark Archer comic book series. Samm Levine, actor, host and comedian known for his first breakout role as a member of the “geek”half of the acclaimed, landmark series Freaks and Geeks (1999). Harley Quinn Smith, actress, comic fan and daughter of Kevin Smith. Sam Humphries, comic book writer and photographer who is currently authoring Harley Quinn. Hector Navarro, self-described “cartoon nerd” and host on the Geek & Sundry Twitch channel as well as co-host of Cineverse on Hyper RPG. Clarke Wolfe, popular correspondent for Nerdist , Collider , Syfy , has become one of the most prominent female voices within the nerd and geek culture space. Brian Tong, known for his video segments covering geek culture, Brian will bring his fan-focused approach to DC Daily segments. Markeia McCarty, actress, improviser, journalist and host of DC Movie News. John Kourounis, Warner Bros. on-air personality and actor.

co-hosts were announced, including Tiffany Smith as the news anchor. Additional talent introduced includes:

WIN:

Jim Lee created a drawing live on-set during the live stream and it was added to the prize package for the winner of the “The Ultimate Batman Studio Tour Sweepstakes.” Fans who pre-order before 11:59 p.m. PT on Monday, September 10, 2018, will be entered for a chance to win.*

DC Daily revealed the winner of the Aquaman Premiere Sweepstakes held for pre-order members during Comic Con International, San Diego earlier this year.

SHOP:

Justice League animated exclusive action figures were unboxed and showcased along with exclusive tees and additional details about the Shop feature on DC UNIVERSE.

CONNECT:

Community features were highlighted and fan questions about the service were read and answered live by Kevin Smith and other talent.

DC UNIVERSE is a first-of-its-kind digital subscription service that gives fans access to exclusive content and experiences not available anywhere else. At $7.99 per month or $74.99 annually, membership includes all-new original live-action and animated series, classic TV series and films, a curated selection of digital comic books, breaking news, an expansive DC-centric encyclopedia, and access to exclusive merchandise. Additional fan features include opportunities to connect with others in the DC community, earn premium rewards, and participate in sweepstakes and contests.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Open only to legal residents of the 48 contiguous U.S. or DC who are 18 or older. Sweepstakes ends 9/12/18 at 5:59:00 a.m. PT. Limit 1 entry per person. For Official Rules, including odds and prize details, visit BatmanStudioTourSweeps.com. Sponsor: DC UNIVERSE.

