The Creation and Launch of Truck Stop Pop, and its Commitment to the St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund

Food and Beverage industry veterans came together to create Truck Stop Pop, a craft soda brand dedicated to America’s Trucker. Truck Stop Pop brand of sodas will soon be found in truck stops, travel plazas, and service plazas.

Truck Stop Pop, made in Durango, Colorado, offers eight soda options (all with cane sugar): Original Cola, Root Beer, Vanilla Cream Soda, Orange Cream Soda, Strawberry Rhubarb, Ginger Ale, Chocolate Soda, and Grape Soda. With their own manufacturing facility, Truck Stop Pop has flexibility in creating new flavors and products. For instance, the company will be launching its first energy drinks and sparkling lemonades in the near future.

To help with the needs of America’s Truckers, Truck Stop Pop is committed to donating a percentage of sales to the St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund (SCF), which helps over-the-road/regional semi-truck drivers and their families who are out of work due to a recent illness or injury. www.TruckersFund.org

About Truck Stop Pop (From the Shop Pops Team)

Truck Stop Pop is a new craft soda brand (made in the Rocky Mountains) created and founded by food industry veterans-the Shop Pops team and their partners, Durango Soda Company. Truck Stop Pop www.TruckStopPop.com / www.ShopPops.com and Durango Soda Company of Durango, Colorado (www.ZuberFizz.com).

About St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund

The St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund (SCF) helps over-the-road/regional semi-truck drivers and their families who are out of work due to a recent illness or injury. Assistance may be in the form of direct payment to providers for household living expenses such as, rent/mortgage, utilities, vehicle payments, and insurance. The SCF also provides health and wellness programs such as free vaccines and smoking cessation. For more information, visit TruckersFund.org. Truckers needing assistance from SCF may apply by clicking here. To donate to SCF’s mission to support truckers and their families in financial need, click here, or contact Shannon Currier at shannon@truckersfund.org.

Truck Industry Facts

The trucking industry transports close to $700 billion of manufactured products annually.

Trucks handle over 70% of the nation’s freight every year.

There are over 3.5 million truckers on the road today.

Wal-Mart alone has over 8,400 truck drivers in America.

