Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The Creator of Canadian Cloud Council and Highrise Announces the Long Awaited Return of Politik

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/29/2020 | 07:05am EDT

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - June 29, 2020) - From a lonesome balcony facing our once invisible sun, Robert Brennan Hart, Creator of The Canadian Cloud Council and Highrise, announced the rebirth of Politik; an evolutionary shifting creative agency.

Politik (www.politik.ca) is the first creative agency to integrate meaningful human connection into the age of singularity. Through a gestalt of distinguished digital touchpoints, the global agency will help its clients engage, educate and delight in the rapidly interceding circular economy.

"It is a preternatural time in human history. We are in the very early stages of the great pandemic and already a tsunami of karmic retribution has inflicted rapid, elemental and permanent change across every aspect of society. I, for one, experienced the monumental disorder in the very early days of what has very quickly become an inevitable "next normal," lamented Hart, Managing Partner and Executive Director of Strategy.

"Over the last decade or so, Politik has made a rather modest living organizing originative events unwavering in their frank examination of the digital economy. In the early dawn of 2020, we were in the midst of planning a series of conferences for the year ahead when the world collapsed and we were forced to cancel all of them within a matter of days.

Like many others in the event industry, our team was left in a state of unmitigated chaos; scrambling wildly in a futile attempt to recalculate how to replicate the experience of a live-action event in the digital domain. How do you replicate the 'chemistry of the unexpected' so to speak?

After a few days staring closer into the harsh truth of the camera eye, we decided that it was very likely an unattainable task. And, as we watched the world very quickly unravel into a universal living room office of closed-circuit television, a once-in-an-epoch business opportunity was born; an opportunity to reimagine the art of the conversation and help our clients re-establish trust with the community at large and build contextual, meaningful and accountable relationships again."

Politik has over 13 years experience designing distinguished events for the socially conscious digital enterprise. With offices in Calgary, Los Angeles and New York City, the agency's work is born from an unwavering commitment to sustainable economic development, the courage to challenge incumbency and inertia, and an imperishable track record of successfully shepherding disparate interests for the common good of all of humanity.

"We are delighted to be producing our first digital event series for the Electronic Recycling Association (www.era.ca). It is titled 'The Soft Machine' and the next chapter on August 20 will explore the state of computing in the new millennium. It will feature a digital roundtable between Joshua Mckenty, Co-Founder of OpenStack and five of the world's leading cloud luminaries from Microsoft, Google, Salesforce, Red Hat and Thomson-Reuters," concluded Hart.

For additional information about Politik please visit www.politik.ca or contact media@politik.ca.

Robert Brennan Hart
Managing Partner and Executive Director of Strategy

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/58604


© Newsfilecorp 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
07:25aGILEAD SCIENCES : prices coronavirus drug at $2,340 for rich countries
AQ
07:25aHOCHTIEF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release of a capital market information
EQ
07:23aBAT : Buy rating from Deutsche Bank
MD
07:21aGILEAD SCIENCES : prices COVID-19 drug candidate remdesivir at $390/vial in U.S.
RE
07:21aKINIKSA PHARMACEUTICALS, LTD. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:21aCOVESTRO : DZ Bank remains Neutral
MD
07:21aPAY GOVERNANCE : Hires 40-Year Veteran as Partner in Its Chicago Office
BU
07:20aCEO ROUNDTABLE ON CANCER : Celebrates Employers marking Ten-Year CEO Cancer Gold Standard™ Anniversary
PR
07:20aDUO WORLD : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATION. (form 10-K)
AQ
07:19aGLOBAL CLOUD XCHANGE : Appoints New Chief Financial Officer, Anja Blumert
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Business Activities Continue Amid Insolvency Filing
2BAIDU, INC. : Chinese online tutor Zuoyebang raises $750 million in fresh round
3EXCLUSIVE: Facebook ad boycott campaign to go global, organisers say
4CONSUS REAL ESTATE AG : CONSUS REAL ESTATE AG: ADO Properties S.A. acquires control
5MORSES CLUB PLC : MORSES CLUB : UK watchdog says Wirecard making progress on addressing concerns

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group