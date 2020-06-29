The Creator of Canadian Cloud Council and Highrise Announces the Long Awaited Return of Politik

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - June 29, 2020) - From a lonesome balcony facing our once invisible sun, Robert Brennan Hart, Creator of The Canadian Cloud Council and Highrise, announced the rebirth of Politik; an evolutionary shifting creative agency.

Politik (www.politik.ca) is the first creative agency to integrate meaningful human connection into the age of singularity. Through a gestalt of distinguished digital touchpoints, the global agency will help its clients engage, educate and delight in the rapidly interceding circular economy.

"It is a preternatural time in human history. We are in the very early stages of the great pandemic and already a tsunami of karmic retribution has inflicted rapid, elemental and permanent change across every aspect of society. I, for one, experienced the monumental disorder in the very early days of what has very quickly become an inevitable "next normal," lamented Hart, Managing Partner and Executive Director of Strategy.



"Over the last decade or so, Politik has made a rather modest living organizing originative events unwavering in their frank examination of the digital economy. In the early dawn of 2020, we were in the midst of planning a series of conferences for the year ahead when the world collapsed and we were forced to cancel all of them within a matter of days.

Like many others in the event industry, our team was left in a state of unmitigated chaos; scrambling wildly in a futile attempt to recalculate how to replicate the experience of a live-action event in the digital domain. How do you replicate the 'chemistry of the unexpected' so to speak?

After a few days staring closer into the harsh truth of the camera eye, we decided that it was very likely an unattainable task. And, as we watched the world very quickly unravel into a universal living room office of closed-circuit television, a once-in-an-epoch business opportunity was born; an opportunity to reimagine the art of the conversation and help our clients re-establish trust with the community at large and build contextual, meaningful and accountable relationships again."

Politik has over 13 years experience designing distinguished events for the socially conscious digital enterprise. With offices in Calgary, Los Angeles and New York City, the agency's work is born from an unwavering commitment to sustainable economic development, the courage to challenge incumbency and inertia, and an imperishable track record of successfully shepherding disparate interests for the common good of all of humanity.

"We are delighted to be producing our first digital event series for the Electronic Recycling Association (www.era.ca). It is titled 'The Soft Machine' and the next chapter on August 20 will explore the state of computing in the new millennium. It will feature a digital roundtable between Joshua Mckenty, Co-Founder of OpenStack and five of the world's leading cloud luminaries from Microsoft, Google, Salesforce, Red Hat and Thomson-Reuters," concluded Hart.

For additional information about Politik please visit www.politik.ca or contact media@politik.ca.

Robert Brennan Hart

Managing Partner and Executive Director of Strategy

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/58604