The Crypsis Group : Announces Suite of Managed Security Services

New 24x7, managed security offerings better protect organizations against cybersecurity threats

The Crypsis Group, a leading incident response, risk management and digital forensics firm, today announced a new suite of managed security services to help organizations simplify their security operations, make better use of financial and staffing resources, optimize cloud security functions and wade through security solution complexity.

Managed security services enable organizations to improve their overall security posture while decreasing their security management burden. The new offering is supported by a partnership with Delta Risk, which will seamlessly provide security operations center (SOC) personnel and Delta Risk’s cloud native ActiveEyeSM platform to Crypsis Managed Security Services customers.

New services within the managed security suite include:

Security Operations Center (SOC) Services: Provide organizations a complete, 24x7 “SOC-as-a-Service” outsourced security function to include the people, process, operations and technology required to protect, detect and respond to cybersecurity threats.

Endpoint Detection and Response: Provides advanced protection and monitoring for employee workstations, servers and remote devices to proactively block new endpoint malware and advanced threats.

Network Security: Monitors security events in the customer network environment to identify anomalies or suspicious behavior in administration, access and configuration.

Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Security: Continuously monitors administration, access and resource usage in public SaaS applications, including Microsoft Office 365, Google G Suite, Okta and more to identify unauthorized or malicious behavior.

Cloud Infrastructure Security: Continuously monitors administration, configuration, access controls, resource usage and network flows in public cloud environments, including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform.

“Enterprise environments are increasingly complex and difficult to secure, with the myriad of environments, security solutions and endpoints in the mix,” said Sam Rubin, vice president, The Crypsis Group. “Many companies lack security professionals with specialized experience or prefer to allocate their staff on other business-critical tasks. We are pleased to offer our expert services to help take the management burden off the enterprise.”

“We’re excited to partner with The Crypsis Group,” said Jason Peoples, director of partnerships, Delta Risk. “Their proven expertise in incident response and cyber-risk management, combined with the 24x7 SOC capabilities through our cloud native ActiveEye platform, offer a compelling solution set for Crypsis customers.”

ABOUT THE CRYPSIS GROUP

Crypsis creates a more secure digital world by providing the highest-quality incident response, risk management and digital forensic services to over 1,700 organizations globally. Named one of the Top 10 Digital Forensics Services Companies of 2019 by Enterprise Security magazine, The Crypsis Group helps clients defend against and respond to cybersecurity threats through their cybersecurity expertise, global incident response capabilities and continuous innovation. The company has offices in Washington D.C., New York, Chicago, Austin and Los Angeles. For more information, visit https://www.crypsisgroup.com.

ABOUT DELTA RISK

Delta Risk is breaking the mold for managed security, delivering Security Operations Center (SOC)-as-a-Service and security services that bridge the gap to modern security approach. We enable any size organization to leverage our expert security operations team and respond to endpoint, network and cloud security threats 24x7. ActiveEye, our proprietary platform, uses Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) to cut through the noise and address the most critical threats faster. The ActiveEye Portal is the cornerstone of our customer-centric approach, providing clients a transparent view into SOC activities and Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) that demonstrate the value of our co-managed security approach. For more information, visit https://deltarisk.com.

