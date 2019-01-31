The Crypsis Group : Hires Accomplished Technology Sales Executive to Accelerate Revenues

Committed to further growth, cyber security company appoints Mark Cravotta as its Chief Revenue Officer

The Crypsis Group, a leading provider of cyber security consulting services, announced today that Mark Cravotta, a proven technology industry leader with a background in wrapping managed services around security solutions, has joined the company as its Chief Revenue Officer.

Over a more than 30-year career that has taken him from U.S. Army officer to acclaimed technology industry sales executive, Cravotta has earned a reputation for success in building rapid, sustainable growth of privately-funded companies. His experience includes leading operations management, process design, product development, marketing and sales, and business development for a number of high-profile technology companies.

“Mark Cravotta has a highly successful track record of joining early stage companies, mastering the technologies, and inspiring sales teams to grow revenues beyond expectations,” said Bret Padres, The Crypsis Group’s CEO. “With his impressive experience and performance in boosting sales of security solutions, Mark’s leadership will be an enormous asset to Crypsis as we endeavor to bring our specialized expertise, client focus, and high-quality services to more of the organizations that need them.”

Prior to joining Crypsis, Cravotta served as Vice President North America Cyber Security Sales for CA Technologies, a leading provider of enterprise-class software solutions, where he led a team responsible for all revenue generation and growth for the commercial, federal, and channel segments of CA’s security business. Before joining CA, he spent two years with Dell/EMC’s Virtustream team, a provider of high-performance cloud software and managed services focused around SAP. While there, he rose to VP for Americas Sales while developing and managing a high-performance sales team that delivered triple digit year-over-year sales growth when the company was acquired twice in less than a year.

Prior to that, Cravotta was employed by SingleHop, where he was tasked by its financial backers with transforming the company from a dedicated hosting provider aimed at small and medium-sized businesses to a provider of complex managed services for enterprise-level customers. He was quickly promoted to EVP Worldwide Sales, Engineering, and Operations, where he was responsible for transforming the business for revenue and operational scale.

Earlier in his career, Cravotta successfully led revenue growth for two other early stage companies looking to boost revenues. As Senior Vice President for Worldwide Sales at Tier 3, an Intel Capital-backed start-up cloud computing, software, and managed services company, he built a sales team that doubled the company’s revenues and cleared the way for its sale to CenturyLink. Previously, as VP Worldwide Sales and Sales Engineering for DataPipe, he helped guide the company away from the dedicated hosting space and into a more sophisticated managed services model that included IaaS and cloud computing, resulting in a substantial annual revenue growth over five years.

“Over the last several years, Crypsis has grown into one of the largest data breach investigations companies in the U.S. Our success thus far has been about assembling an industry-leading team of cyber security experts who are ready to address and resolve any threat our clients face. With Mark Cravotta, we now have a recognized sales leader who has the talent and the drive to guide our company through the next phase in its lifecycle, which includes scaling each of our practice areas and the deployment of our Endpoint Detection and Response software across our customer base,” said Justin Jordan, The Crypsis Group’s founder and Chairman of its Board of Directors.

A graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point, NY, Cravotta began his career as an Army officer, rising to the rank of Captain and serving as Aide-de-Camp to Assistant Division Commander of the 9th Infantry Division and to the Deputy Commanding General and Ground Forces Commander of Operation Desert Storm in 1990-91.

“As threats to networks and data continue to evolve and expand, the market for cyber security services is dynamic and the opportunities for further growth are enormous. I am thrilled to join the Crypsis team on its mission to create a more secure digital world,” said Cravotta.

About The Crypsis Group

The Crypsis Group is a cyber security advisory firm providing a full spectrum of services – ranging from incident response to digital investigations – for a growing list of clients ranging in size from small enterprises to Fortune 50 corporations. Leveraging their extensive knowledge of how cyber criminals operate, Crypsis consultants work with clients to identify, contain, and eradicate threats, as well as bolster their network defenses and lower the risk of security breaches to their business operations and reputations. In addition to its McLean, Virginia headquarters, the firm has offices in Los Angeles, Chicago, Austin, and New York City.

