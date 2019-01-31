The Crypsis Group : Hires Accomplished Technology Sales Executive to Accelerate Revenues

The Crypsis Group, a leading provider of cyber security consulting
services, announced today that Mark Cravotta, a proven technology
industry leader with a background in wrapping managed services around
security solutions, has joined the company as its Chief Revenue Officer.
Over a more than 30-year career that has taken him from U.S. Army
officer to acclaimed technology industry sales executive, Cravotta has
earned a reputation for success in building rapid, sustainable growth of
privately-funded companies. His experience includes leading operations
management, process design, product development, marketing and sales,
and business development for a number of high-profile technology
companies.
“Mark Cravotta has a highly successful track record of joining early
stage companies, mastering the technologies, and inspiring sales teams
to grow revenues beyond expectations,” said Bret Padres, The Crypsis
Group’s CEO. “With his impressive experience and performance in boosting
sales of security solutions, Mark’s leadership will be an enormous asset
to Crypsis as we endeavor to bring our specialized expertise, client
focus, and high-quality services to more of the organizations that need
them.”
Prior to joining Crypsis, Cravotta served as Vice President North
America Cyber Security Sales for CA Technologies, a leading provider of
enterprise-class software solutions, where he led a team responsible for
all revenue generation and growth for the commercial, federal, and
channel segments of CA’s security business. Before joining CA, he spent
two years with Dell/EMC’s Virtustream team, a provider of
high-performance cloud software and managed services focused around SAP.
While there, he rose to VP for Americas Sales while developing and
managing a high-performance sales team that delivered triple digit
year-over-year sales growth when the company was acquired twice in less
than a year.
Prior to that, Cravotta was employed by SingleHop, where he was tasked
by its financial backers with transforming the company from a dedicated
hosting provider aimed at small and medium-sized businesses to a
provider of complex managed services for enterprise-level customers. He
was quickly promoted to EVP Worldwide Sales, Engineering, and
Operations, where he was responsible for transforming the business for
revenue and operational scale.
Earlier in his career, Cravotta successfully led revenue growth for two
other early stage companies looking to boost revenues. As Senior Vice
President for Worldwide Sales at Tier 3, an Intel Capital-backed
start-up cloud computing, software, and managed services company, he
built a sales team that doubled the company’s revenues and cleared the
way for its sale to CenturyLink. Previously, as VP Worldwide Sales and
Sales Engineering for DataPipe, he helped guide the company away from
the dedicated hosting space and into a more sophisticated managed
services model that included IaaS and cloud computing, resulting in a
substantial annual revenue growth over five years.
“Over the last several years, Crypsis has grown into one of the largest
data breach investigations companies in the U.S. Our success thus far
has been about assembling an industry-leading team of cyber security
experts who are ready to address and resolve any threat our clients
face. With Mark Cravotta, we now have a recognized sales leader who has
the talent and the drive to guide our company through the next phase in
its lifecycle, which includes scaling each of our practice areas and the
deployment of our Endpoint Detection and Response software across our
customer base,” said Justin Jordan, The Crypsis Group’s founder and
Chairman of its Board of Directors.
A graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point, NY,
Cravotta began his career as an Army officer, rising to the rank of
Captain and serving as Aide-de-Camp to Assistant Division Commander of
the 9th Infantry Division and to the Deputy Commanding General and
Ground Forces Commander of Operation Desert Storm in 1990-91.
“As threats to networks and data continue to evolve and expand, the
market for cyber security services is dynamic and the opportunities for
further growth are enormous. I am thrilled to join the Crypsis team on
its mission to create a more secure digital world,” said Cravotta.
About The Crypsis Group
The Crypsis Group is a cyber security advisory firm providing a full
spectrum of services – ranging from incident response to digital
investigations – for a growing list of clients ranging in size from
small enterprises to Fortune 50 corporations. Leveraging their extensive
knowledge of how cyber criminals operate, Crypsis consultants work with
clients to identify, contain, and eradicate threats, as well as bolster
their network defenses and lower the risk of security breaches to their
business operations and reputations. In addition to its McLean, Virginia
headquarters, the firm has offices in Los Angeles, Chicago, Austin, and
New York City.
