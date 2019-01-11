The Curtain Falls on the Activities of Janadria Festival ‘Faithfulness and Loyalty'

The National Festival of Heritage and Culture, Janadria in its 33rd
Edition, organized by the Ministry of National Guard, ended on January 9th,
which was launched under the patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy
Mosques, King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, on Thursday 20th December
2018.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190111005296/en/
Scenic view from 33rd Edition of Janadria Festival in Saudi Arabia (Photo: AETOSWire)
The festival, which carries the slogan ‘Faithfulness and Loyalty’ has
been a great success for the past 21 days, with an integrated system of
cultural, heritage, artistic, sporting and entertainment activities. In
addition to the pavilions of ministries, agencies and institutions, GCC
pavilions, the Guest of Honor Indonesia, there was participation from
emirates, regions, governorates and heritage pavilions. This success was
witnessed by thousands of visitors who came daily.
The event reviewed the Kingdom’s history, its status, its achievements,
its diverse cultures, the legacy of its people and its place, opening a
window on its promising and prosperous future, under the guidance and
support of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin
Abdulaziz Al Saud and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin
Abdulaziz, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense.
The Ministry of National Guard, in all its sectors, has harnessed all
its efforts and energies to organize this great annual event and to show
it as an honorable aspect that reflects the culture and heritage of the
Kingdom and its civilized face.
The 33rd Edition of Janadria witnessed extensive and
extremely unique media coverage in which the details of the festival
were broadcast live. There was coverage of the event by 150 television
channels and 5200 newspapers worldwide who transmitted the news of the
festival.
This edition was attended by more than 150 government institutions and
sectors through pavilions, heritage buildings and cultural art
exhibitions. The festival hosted the pavilions of the regions that share
their heritage to revive the heritage of parents and grandparents
through special programs and events including folk shows, handicrafts,
heritage collections, folk food, seminars and cultural activities, with
the participation of more than 700 exhibitors from the popular teams of
Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain and Oman.
This year's festival was marked by the participation of the United Arab
Emirates, the Sultanate of Oman and the Kingdom of Bahrain, and the
Guest of Honor of the festival was Indonesia, which reflected the
historical, cultural weight of the country. There was attendance by many
ministers and ambassadors of culture, writers and dignitaries from all
over the world.
The diverse and rich activities offered to the visitors of the festival
this year has led to great success and left an unforgettable experience
and memories of a national event that has increased the aesthetics of
the national fabric of Saudi Arabia.
*Source: AETOSWire
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190111005296/en/