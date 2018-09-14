The DC UNIVERSE Digital Subscription Service is Finally Here

Batman Day Signals U.S. Launch of the First-of-its-Kind Digital Service

Celebrate with Batman movies, animated series and comics available with membership today

The highly-anticipated DC UNIVERSE service is finally here! Tomorrow, fans can download the service available in the U.S. at launch on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Android TV and the Roku platform, as well as the web and mobile web. The many fans who pre-ordered the service will have access today. In celebration of the launch on Batman Day, the service will enable fans to access and interact with a wide variety of unique Batman movies, animated series, comics and giveaways throughout the month of September.

The first-of-its-kind digital subscription service gives fans access to exclusive content and experiences not available anywhere else. At $7.99 per month or $74.99 annually, membership includes exclusive original live-action and animated series, classic TV series and films, a curated selection of digital comic books, breaking news including the all-new DC Daily show, an expansive DC-centric encyclopedia, and access to exclusive merchandise. Additional fan features include opportunities to connect with others in the DC community, earn premium rewards and participate in sweepstakes and contests. Both monthly and annual subscriptions include a seven-day free trial.

“This weekend as we celebrate one of our most iconic heroes, we launch a digital service that unites Super Heroes from every corner of the DC universe, from our most treasured films and comics to exclusive originals all-in-one place,” said Warner Bros. Digital Networks President Craig Hunegs. “DC UNIVERSE stands out as a fan-first service in what is quickly becoming a crowded marketplace of consumer choices. The fan response has exceeded our wildest expectations and we’re excited to share this truly unique experience with everyone.”

The first exclusive original series to premiere on DC UNIVERSE will be Titans, which is slated for October 12, 2018, followed by exclusive series including: Young Justice: Outsiders, Doom Patrol, Swamp Thing, Harley Quinn and Stargirl.

DC UNIVERSE has been available in beta since early August 2018 and available for pre-order since July 2018. Strong pre-order sales have shown a desire for the consolidation of high-quality back catalog and exclusive original content based on iconic DC characters.

Celebrating Batman on DC UNIVERSE

Kicking off on Batman Day and through the month of September, fans will be able to access a variety of content ranging from more than 400 issues of Batman comics to acclaimed films like The Dark Knight. DC UNIVERSE will kick off 30 days of giveaways for members starting with the DC Gallery: The Joker 1:1 Bust by Rick Baker, #1 of the limited series. Additional Batman content on the DC UNIVERSE service includes but is not limited to:

WATCH:

Films:

Live Action Animated Batman (1989)

(1989) Batman Forever

Batman Returns

Batman & Robin

Batman Begins

The Dark Knight Batman Ninja

Batman: Bad Blood

Gotham By Gaslight

Batman: Mask of the Phantasm

Batman: The Dark Knight Returns

Animated Series:

Batman Beyond

Batman: The Brave and the Bold

Batman: The Animated Series HD

Special and documentaries:

Batman Tech

The Dark Knight Unmasked, the Psychology of Batman

READ:

Comics:

The Dark Knight Returns

Batman: Year One (1987)

(1987) Batman: Year Two

Batman: Shaman

Batman: Mad Love

Batman: Year 100

Batman #1 Detective Comics #27

#27 Batman #497

#497 A Death in the Family

Batman: Black & White #1 - #4

#1 - #4 Batman: Strange Apparitions

Batman Eternal

Batman: Gothic

First announced in June 2018 and previewed at Comic-Con International in San Diego, DC UNIVERSE launches with a wide array of content that will allow members to:

WATCH exclusive originals and classic favorites;

READ from an extensive list of curated comic books;

CONNECT with the DC community;

EXPLORE the latest breaking news with DC Daily , the ultimate news show for DC Fans and the ever-expanding DC encyclopedia;

, the ultimate news show for DC Fans and the ever-expanding DC encyclopedia; WIN premium rewards and participate in sweepstakes and contests;

SHOP for exclusive merchandise.

ABOUT DC UNIVERSE

DC UNIVERSE is a standalone digital experience designed for the DC fan. Showcasing DC’s iconic characters, DC UNIVERSE offers new original live-action and animated series, legendary films and series, and epic animated movies, as well as a fan community, a curated selection of comic books, and exclusive merchandise. DC UNIVERSE is operated by Warner Bros. Digital Networks in collaboration with DC Entertainment and Warner Bros. Digital Labs. DC UNIVERSE offers access to exclusive content and experiences not available anywhere else. To learn more, visit www.dcuniverse.com.

ABOUT DC ENTERTAINMENT

DC Entertainment, home to iconic brands DC (Superman, Batman, Green Lantern, Wonder Woman, the Flash), DC Vertigo (Sandman, Fables) and MAD, is the creative division charged with strategically integrating across Warner Bros. and WarnerMedia. DC Entertainment works in concert with many key Warner Bros. divisions to unleash its stories and characters across all media, including but not limited to film, television, consumer products, home entertainment, and interactive games. Publishing thousands of comic books, graphic novels and magazines each year, DC Entertainment is one of the largest English-language publishers of comics in the world.

ABOUT WARNER BROS. DIGITAL NETWORKS

Warner Bros. Digital Networks (WBDN) creates, builds, and operates direct-to-consumer digital services, digital premium content, and experiences. The WBDN team is charged with bringing together a diverse portfolio of iconic brands and innovative, exclusive premium content, focused on serving digital-first audiences. Leveraging the studio’s iconic franchises and vast library, WBDN’s portfolio includes DC UNIVERSE and DramaFever, as well as Boomerang and Filmstruck in partnership with Turner. WBDN also produces and distributes premium digital series through Stage 13 and Machinima and in partnership with LeBron James’ Uninterrupted and Ellen DeGeneres’ Ellen Digital Ventures. Warner Bros. Digital Networks’ premium programming and digital offerings put viewers at the center of entertainment, sports, gaming, and pop culture, reaching audiences anywhere, across any platform.

