The DC UNIVERSE Digital Subscription Service is Finally Here

The highly-anticipated DC UNIVERSE service is finally here! Tomorrow,
fans can download the service available in the U.S. at launch on iOS,
Android, Apple TV, Android TV and the Roku platform, as well as the web
and mobile web. The many fans who pre-ordered the service will have
access today. In celebration of the launch on Batman Day, the service
will enable fans to access and interact with a wide variety of unique
Batman movies, animated series, comics and giveaways throughout the
month of September.
The first-of-its-kind digital subscription service gives fans access to
exclusive content and experiences not available anywhere else. At $7.99
per month or $74.99 annually, membership includes exclusive original
live-action and animated series, classic TV series and films, a curated
selection of digital comic books, breaking news including the all-new DC
Daily show, an expansive DC-centric encyclopedia, and access to
exclusive merchandise. Additional fan features include opportunities to
connect with others in the DC community, earn premium rewards and
participate in sweepstakes and contests. Both monthly and annual
subscriptions include a seven-day free trial.
“This weekend as we celebrate one of our most iconic heroes, we launch a
digital service that unites Super Heroes from every corner of the DC
universe, from our most treasured films and comics to exclusive
originals all-in-one place,” said Warner Bros. Digital Networks
President Craig Hunegs. “DC UNIVERSE stands out as a fan-first service
in what is quickly becoming a crowded marketplace of consumer choices.
The fan response has exceeded our wildest expectations and we’re excited
to share this truly unique experience with everyone.”
The first exclusive original series to premiere on DC UNIVERSE will be Titans,
which is slated for October 12, 2018, followed by exclusive series
including: Young Justice: Outsiders, Doom Patrol, Swamp Thing, Harley
Quinn and Stargirl.
DC UNIVERSE has been available in beta since early August 2018 and
available for pre-order since July 2018. Strong pre-order sales have
shown a desire for the consolidation of high-quality back catalog and
exclusive original content based on iconic DC characters.
Celebrating Batman on DC UNIVERSE
Kicking off on Batman Day and through the month of September, fans will
be able to access a variety of content ranging from more than 400 issues
of Batman comics to acclaimed films like The Dark Knight. DC
UNIVERSE will kick off 30 days of giveaways for members starting with
the DC Gallery: The Joker 1:1 Bust by Rick Baker, #1 of the limited
series. Additional Batman content on the DC UNIVERSE service includes
but is not limited to:
WATCH:
Films:
|
Live Action
|
|
Animated
|
-
Batman (1989)
-
Batman Forever
-
Batman Returns
-
Batman & Robin
-
Batman Begins
-
The Dark Knight
|
|
-
Batman Ninja
-
Batman: Bad Blood
-
Gotham By Gaslight
-
Batman: Mask of the Phantasm
-
Batman: The Dark Knight Returns
Animated Series:
|
-
Batman Beyond
-
Batman: The Brave and the Bold
-
Batman: The Animated Series HD
Special and documentaries:
|
-
Batman Tech
-
The Dark Knight Unmasked, the Psychology of Batman
READ:
Comics:
|
-
The Dark Knight Returns
-
Batman: Year One (1987)
-
Batman: Year Two
-
Batman: Shaman
-
Batman: Mad Love
-
Batman: Year 100
-
Batman #1
|
|
-
Detective Comics #27
-
Batman #497
-
A Death in the Family
-
Batman: Black & White #1 - #4
-
Batman: Strange Apparitions
-
Batman Eternal
-
Batman: Gothic
First announced in June 2018 and previewed at Comic-Con International in
San Diego, DC UNIVERSE launches with a wide array of content that will
allow members to:
-
WATCH exclusive originals and classic favorites;
-
READ from an extensive list of curated comic books;
-
CONNECT with the DC community;
-
EXPLORE the latest breaking news with DC Daily, the ultimate
news show for DC Fans and the ever-expanding DC encyclopedia;
-
WIN premium rewards and participate in sweepstakes and contests;
-
SHOP for exclusive merchandise.
To learn more and purchase today visit dcuniverse.com
and follow DC UNIVERSE on social networks including Facebook,
Instagram
and Twitter.
ABOUT DC UNIVERSE
DC UNIVERSE is a standalone digital experience designed for the DC fan.
Showcasing DC’s iconic characters, DC UNIVERSE offers new original
live-action and animated series, legendary films and series, and epic
animated movies, as well as a fan community, a curated selection of
comic books, and exclusive merchandise. DC UNIVERSE is operated by
Warner Bros. Digital Networks in collaboration with DC Entertainment and
Warner Bros. Digital Labs. DC UNIVERSE offers access to exclusive
content and experiences not available anywhere else. To learn more,
visit www.dcuniverse.com.
ABOUT DC ENTERTAINMENT
DC Entertainment, home to iconic brands DC (Superman, Batman, Green
Lantern, Wonder Woman, the Flash), DC Vertigo (Sandman, Fables) and MAD,
is the creative division charged with strategically integrating across
Warner Bros. and WarnerMedia. DC Entertainment works in concert with
many key Warner Bros. divisions to unleash its stories and characters
across all media, including but not limited to film, television,
consumer products, home entertainment, and interactive games. Publishing
thousands of comic books, graphic novels and magazines each year, DC
Entertainment is one of the largest English-language publishers of
comics in the world.
ABOUT WARNER BROS. DIGITAL NETWORKS
Warner Bros. Digital Networks (WBDN) creates, builds, and operates
direct-to-consumer digital services, digital premium content, and
experiences. The WBDN team is charged with bringing together a diverse
portfolio of iconic brands and innovative, exclusive premium content,
focused on serving digital-first audiences. Leveraging the studio’s
iconic franchises and vast library, WBDN’s portfolio includes DC
UNIVERSE and DramaFever, as well as Boomerang and Filmstruck in
partnership with Turner. WBDN also produces and distributes premium
digital series through Stage 13 and Machinima and in partnership with
LeBron James’ Uninterrupted and Ellen DeGeneres’ Ellen Digital Ventures.
Warner Bros. Digital Networks’ premium programming and digital offerings
put viewers at the center of entertainment, sports, gaming, and pop
culture, reaching audiences anywhere, across any platform.
