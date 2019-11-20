The Dallas Morning News Names CF Real Estate Services National Standard Winner in Dallas/Fort Worth For 2019

CF Real Estate Services has been named a 2019 Top Workplace, National Standard winner by The Dallas Morning News. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by research partner Energage, LLC, a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools. The anonymous survey measures several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

“Earning the distinction of a Top Workplace National Standard winner is more than just recognition,” said Doug Claffey, CEO of Energage. “Our research shows organizations that earn the award attract better talent, experience lower turnover, and are better equipped to deliver bottom-line results. Their leaders prioritize and carefully craft a healthy workplace culture that supports employee engagement.”

Alan Walsh, Executive Vice President of Human Resources for CF states, “We are extremely proud of our Texas teams; being honored with this award is prestigious and shows how dedicated they are. We take pride in offering a workplace that exudes a positive culture where our associates can grow and thrive; this award pays homage to that.”

“Becoming a Top Workplace isn’t something organizations can buy,” Claffey said. “It’s an achievement organizations have worked for and a distinction that gives them a competitive advantage. It’s a big deal.”

About CF Real Estate Services

CF Real Estate Services (CF) is an award-winning, multifamily real estate company with properties across the Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Central, and Midwest regions of the United States. With decades of industry experience, the company has evolved into a leading provider of multifamily services that include property management, asset management, and consulting.

About Energage, LLC

Headquartered in Exton, Pa., Energage is a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools that help leaders to unlock potential, inspire performance, and achieve amazing results within their organizations. The research partner behind the Top Workplaces program, Energage has surveyed more than 57,000 organizations representing well over 19 million employees in the United States.

