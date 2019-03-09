The Danish Coop Bans Fluorinated Compounds in All Cosmetics

Fluorinated compounds also known as PFAS (Per- and polyfluoroalkyl
substances) are suspected of affecting humans, animals and the
environment. Several of the substances have been associated with cancer,
endocrine disruption, obesity, increased risk of miscarriage, weakened
immune system, and inhibited growth in foetuses. Leading scientists
around the world are concerned and have long been demanding tighter
legislation to restrict the use of PFAS.
“Cosmetics are products that come into direct contact with your skin and
which contain substances from the highly criticized group of fluorinated
substances, the PFAS. Research shows that these substances can
negatively affect our health and the environment. They are also
extremely slowly degraded and therefore accumulate in the environment.
We should not be using these fluorine substances in everyday products
when it is fully possible to produce quality products without” says
Quality Manager Malene Teller Blume, Coop Denmark.
Consequently, Coop informed all its suppliers this week that all
purchases of cosmetic products containing fluorinated substances will be
discontinued with immediate effect, even those from international
brands. As a result all such affected products are phased out by
September 9th 2019.
“It is on the basis of a precautionary principle that we now prohibit
PFAS in all cosmetics and care products including existing branded
products. We have a great focus on protecting our customers from
exposure to chemical substances that can contribute to a harmful
cocktail effect. By taking the lead, we hope that the entire
international beauty industry can be encouraged to find better
alternatives” says Malene Teller Blume.
Coop Denmark is one of Denmark’s largest retailers of fast moving
consumer goods. Coop Denmark operate the retail chains Kvickly,
SuperBrugsen, Dagli'Brugsen, the webshop coop.dk and the subsidiaries
fakta A/S and Irma A/S. Together with the co-operative societies Coop
have an annual turnover of approximately DKK 50 billion and 1,050 stores
all over Denmark. We have approximately 36,000 employees in total.
