Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The Danish Coop Bans Fluorinated Compounds in All Cosmetics

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/09/2019 | 06:01am EST

As the first retail group in the world, Coop in Denmark has decided to discontinue all purchases of cosmetics and personal care products containing harmful fluorinated substances.

Fluorinated compounds also known as PFAS (Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) are suspected of affecting humans, animals and the environment. Several of the substances have been associated with cancer, endocrine disruption, obesity, increased risk of miscarriage, weakened immune system, and inhibited growth in foetuses. Leading scientists around the world are concerned and have long been demanding tighter legislation to restrict the use of PFAS.

“Cosmetics are products that come into direct contact with your skin and which contain substances from the highly criticized group of fluorinated substances, the PFAS. Research shows that these substances can negatively affect our health and the environment. They are also extremely slowly degraded and therefore accumulate in the environment. We should not be using these fluorine substances in everyday products when it is fully possible to produce quality products without” says Quality Manager Malene Teller Blume, Coop Denmark.

Consequently, Coop informed all its suppliers this week that all purchases of cosmetic products containing fluorinated substances will be discontinued with immediate effect, even those from international brands. As a result all such affected products are phased out by September 9th 2019.

“It is on the basis of a precautionary principle that we now prohibit PFAS in all cosmetics and care products including existing branded products. We have a great focus on protecting our customers from exposure to chemical substances that can contribute to a harmful cocktail effect. By taking the lead, we hope that the entire international beauty industry can be encouraged to find better alternatives” says Malene Teller Blume.

Coop Denmark is one of Denmark’s largest retailers of fast moving consumer goods. Coop Denmark operate the retail chains Kvickly, SuperBrugsen, Dagli'Brugsen, the webshop coop.dk and the subsidiaries fakta A/S and Irma A/S. Together with the co-operative societies Coop have an annual turnover of approximately DKK 50 billion and 1,050 stores all over Denmark. We have approximately 36,000 employees in total.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:16aSYDNEY AIRPORT PTY : Federal police bust 38kg meth operation at Sydney Airport
AQ
06:14aP I A C A : As border tensions remain, cost of air travel surges
AQ
06:12aADANI ENTERPRISES : CPM asks Adani group to opt out of airport contract
AQ
06:12aAT&T : joins global cyber security alliance formed by Etisalat, Singtel, SoftBank and Telefnica
AQ
06:11aCUBIC : s Trafficware Releases New Version of ATMS Central Traffic Management System
AQ
06:01aThe Danish Coop Bans Fluorinated Compounds in All Cosmetics
BU
05:53aJAIZ BANK : Court convicts ex-banker over N1.5m fraud
AQ
05:53aUNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE : Opens Registration for Annual "Ignite" Summer Program for High School Juniors
AQ
05:53aBOEING : MH370 remains worlds greatest aviation mystery
AQ
05:53aCIMIC : Announced A$172 Million Contract
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1China says working with U.S. day and night to get trade deal
2CREDIT SUISSE GROUP : CREDIT MARKETS : U.S. Case Over Mozambique Debt Deals Hits a Snag
3GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GENERAL ELECTRIC : Two GE Directors Exit as Turnover Continues
4WAL-MART STORES : WAL MART STORES : Britain's Asda supermarkets to stop selling single kitchen knives
5CENTURY COMMUNITIES INC : WALL STREET WEEKAHEAD: Housing shares dependent on economy easing but not falling

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.