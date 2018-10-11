The Dassault Systèmes U.S. Foundation Expands Grant to Base 11 Autonomous Systems Engineering Academy

Base 11 and the Dassault Systèmes (Paris:DSY) U.S. Foundation have
announced the expansion of the workforce development initiative aimed at
training the next generation of engineers with the skills to succeed in
the aerospace, technology, transportation and mobility industries.
The nonprofit Base 11 will introduce the Autonomous Systems Engineering
Academy (ASEA) as a full semester course comprised of 200 hours of
lecture, lab and homework in the Academic Year 2018/19 at Skyline
College in Northern California; Compton College and Cerritos College in
Southern California; and South Mountain Community College in Phoenix,
Arizona.
“Thanks to our partners at the Dassault Systemes U.S. Foundation,
community college students from three critical regions of the country
will have access to hands-on, project-based learning experiences
designed to develop both the mindset and the skills most in demand by
industry,” said Landon Taylor, CEO of Base 11. “We’re bringing industry
together in partnership with academia and philanthropy to develop a
highly skilled, diverse workforce prepared for the jobs of the 21st
Century.”
This pre-engineering, project-based learning program is geared towards
high-potential, low-resource community college students. The targeted
outcome of the program is an industry-sponsored drone design competition
among teams of students from each college, which challenges the teams to
learn and demonstrate the mindset, competencies, and teamwork that will
make them highly attractive as both a prospective four year engineering
school transfer student and/or a prospective new hire with employers of
their choice.
“The Dassault Systemes U.S. Foundation is very pleased to support Base
11 as it expands into the classroom and gives more students the
opportunity to participate in hands-on STEM learning initiatives,” said
Al Bunshaft, President, the Dassault Systèmes U.S. Foundation.
The Autonomous Systems Engineering Academy began as highly successful
freshman course at the Samueli School of Engineering at University of
California, Irvine. Base 11 then collaborated with UCI to adapt the
course into an intensive summer program for community college students,
and later into a high school curriculum that was piloted in
Philadelphia. The semester-long college course ASEA was successfully
piloted as a summer course at UCI in 2017 and introduced at Skyline
College as an experimental course in Spring 2018. Base 11 has plans to
implement the course at six additional community colleges in California
and Washington in 2019.
About Base 11
Base 11 is a nonprofit workforce development accelerator focused on
solving the STEM talent pipeline crisis being fueled by the
underrepresentation of women and minorities. Base 11 facilitates
partnerships with industry, academia and philanthropy which deliver to
employers a pre-recruitment pipeline of well-trained, highly skilled
STEM talent. By establishing Innovation Centers integrated with hands-on
project based learning and STEM entrepreneurship training, Base 11 and
its partners set students on direct pathways to four-year STEM degrees,
well paid STEM jobs, and the opportunity to launch their own STEM
related business.
For more information, please visit www.Base11.com.
Base 11 is a DBA of the Center for Innovations in Education, a nonprofit
501(c) 3 – IRS exemption EIN# 26-4365936.
About La Fondation Dassault Systèmes
La Fondation Dassault SysteÌmes provides grants, training and expertise
about 3D virtual universe technologies to help schools, universities,
research centers, museums and associations in Europe, the U.S. and India
to push the limits of knowledge. Its mission is to inspire young people
with a passion for engineering, science and digital technology to create
a better and more collaborative society. As part of this mission, it
actively contributes to inventing new ways of sharing know-how and
transforming learning practices that make it possible to detect new
talents and help them achieve their dreams. For more information: lafondation3ds.org
