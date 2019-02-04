The Dayton Power and Light Company Foundation : Awards Grants Totaling $1 Million to Local Non-Profits

Today, The Dayton Power and Light Company Foundation is celebrating the
award of $1,008,000 in grants, including nine Power Grants
totaling $620,500 million, to area partner organizations supporting new
or continued innovative growth initiatives which will make a
long-lasting impact on the people and communities in the Dayton Region.
Collectively, these projects are transforming the landscape of the Miami
Valley – attracting businesses, fueling growth, and improving the
quality of life for our families and neighbors.
“The DP&L Foundation is powering community by making sustainable and
positive impacts for future generations,” said Director Community and
Corporate Social Responsibility Holly Wiggins. “I am proud to recognize
the DP&L Foundation Power Grant recipients who with their dedication,
tenacity, and passion drive community building to make Dayton a great
place to live, work and play.”
The DP&L Foundation is the largest corporate foundation in the region
and every dollar is distributed locally. Annual Power Grants are
strategic grants aimed at helping to improve the quality of life;
enhancing the sustainability of organizations; and engaging volunteerism
in area partner organizations right here in the Miami Valley.
The nine recipients of the 2018 DP&L Foundation Power Grants
are:
-
American Red Cross Dayton Chapter - $50,000 the 6th Power
grant to support emergency response and disaster relief training and
programs, totaling $395,000.
-
Dayton Art Institute - $100,000 as part of a $500,000 pledge to
support exhibitions and capital improvements for the Museum’s 2019
Centennial.
-
Dayton Children’s Hospital – $100,000 the 5th of 5 grants
totaling $500,000 to support the hospital’s Reaching New Heights
Capital Campaign for the Patient Tower.
-
Gem City Market - $50,000 to assist in the construction of a grocery
co-op in West Dayton.
-
Sinclair Community College - $60,000 to help support the City Connect
Student Services Program, the 4th in a 5-year commitment to
the program.
-
United Way of Greater Dayton - $110,500 to continue more than 100
years of support for education, income and health programs provided to
the community through the LIVE UNITED Fund.
-
University of Dayton - $50,000 to continue funding the University of
Dayton Statehouse Civic Scholars and the DC Flyers Student Intern
Programs, supporting interns since 2014.
-
Wright State University - $50,000 of 5 grants totaling $250,000
supporting the Engineering Workforce Development Program, the Creative
Arts Center and ArtsGala.
-
YWCA Dayton - $50,000 for a total of $200,000 to help fund the Girls
LEAD programs and renovations to the domestic violence shelter.
Over the past six years, The DP&L Foundation has awarded 66 Power
Grants totaling nearly $5 million to DP&L’s community partner
organizations around the Miami Valley and throughout its 24-county
service territory.
For more information about investments the DP&L Foundation makes in the
community, visit
our website.
About The Dayton Power and Light Company Foundation
The Dayton Power and Light Company Foundation is a 501(c)(3) private
foundation established in 1985 to invest in our communities and
contribute to the improvement of the overall quality of life. The DP&L
Foundation focuses its contributions in the following strategic
contribution areas: Poverty Reduction, Workforce Development, Economic
Development and Arts, and Inclusion and Diversity. Since its inception,
The DP&L Foundation has gifted more than $38 million in grants to the
community. To learn more, please visit www.dpandl.com/community.
