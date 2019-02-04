The Dayton Power and Light Company Foundation : Awards Grants Totaling $1 Million to Local Non-Profits

More than $620,000 in Power Grants made to area partners in 2018

Today, The Dayton Power and Light Company Foundation is celebrating the award of $1,008,000 in grants, including nine Power Grants totaling $620,500 million, to area partner organizations supporting new or continued innovative growth initiatives which will make a long-lasting impact on the people and communities in the Dayton Region. Collectively, these projects are transforming the landscape of the Miami Valley – attracting businesses, fueling growth, and improving the quality of life for our families and neighbors.

“The DP&L Foundation is powering community by making sustainable and positive impacts for future generations,” said Director Community and Corporate Social Responsibility Holly Wiggins. “I am proud to recognize the DP&L Foundation Power Grant recipients who with their dedication, tenacity, and passion drive community building to make Dayton a great place to live, work and play.”

The DP&L Foundation is the largest corporate foundation in the region and every dollar is distributed locally. Annual Power Grants are strategic grants aimed at helping to improve the quality of life; enhancing the sustainability of organizations; and engaging volunteerism in area partner organizations right here in the Miami Valley.

The nine recipients of the 2018 DP&L Foundation Power Grants are:

American Red Cross Dayton Chapter - $50,000 the 6 th Power grant to support emergency response and disaster relief training and programs, totaling $395,000.

Power grant to support emergency response and disaster relief training and programs, totaling $395,000. Dayton Art Institute - $100,000 as part of a $500,000 pledge to support exhibitions and capital improvements for the Museum’s 2019 Centennial.

Dayton Children’s Hospital – $100,000 the 5 th of 5 grants totaling $500,000 to support the hospital’s Reaching New Heights Capital Campaign for the Patient Tower.

of 5 grants totaling $500,000 to support the hospital’s Reaching New Heights Capital Campaign for the Patient Tower. Gem City Market - $50,000 to assist in the construction of a grocery co-op in West Dayton.

Sinclair Community College - $60,000 to help support the City Connect Student Services Program, the 4 th in a 5-year commitment to the program.

in a 5-year commitment to the program. United Way of Greater Dayton - $110,500 to continue more than 100 years of support for education, income and health programs provided to the community through the LIVE UNITED Fund.

University of Dayton - $50,000 to continue funding the University of Dayton Statehouse Civic Scholars and the DC Flyers Student Intern Programs, supporting interns since 2014.

Wright State University - $50,000 of 5 grants totaling $250,000 supporting the Engineering Workforce Development Program, the Creative Arts Center and ArtsGala.

YWCA Dayton - $50,000 for a total of $200,000 to help fund the Girls LEAD programs and renovations to the domestic violence shelter.

Over the past six years, The DP&L Foundation has awarded 66 Power Grants totaling nearly $5 million to DP&L’s community partner organizations around the Miami Valley and throughout its 24-county service territory.

About The Dayton Power and Light Company Foundation

The Dayton Power and Light Company Foundation is a 501(c)(3) private foundation established in 1985 to invest in our communities and contribute to the improvement of the overall quality of life. The DP&L Foundation focuses its contributions in the following strategic contribution areas: Poverty Reduction, Workforce Development, Economic Development and Arts, and Inclusion and Diversity. Since its inception, The DP&L Foundation has gifted more than $38 million in grants to the community. To learn more, please visit www.dpandl.com/community.

