Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The Deal Honors Dechert as Financial Services Law Firm of the Year

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/31/2020 | 01:57pm EDT

Dechert LLP has been named 'Financial Services Law Firm of the Year' by leading finance publication The Deal in its Middle Market Awards 2020, which were established to recognize innovative middle-market transactions exercising the most significant impact on the deal economy.

A Dechert transaction - the US$490 million sale of CoreVest American Finance Lender by Fortress Investment Group to Redwood Trust, a mid-market real estate investment trust - was also named 'Financial Services Deal of the Year'. Dechert represented the senior management team at CoreVest, a specialty finance company that provides private debt to residential real estate investors, in the complex cash-and-stock deal.

'Leading financial services clients through complex transactions lies at the heart of Dechert's corporate service offering,' said Mark Thierfelder, chair of the firm's corporate and securities group and its global private equity practice. 'We are proud of our deep expertise in asset management, private equity and real estate and delighted that this award recognizes our preeminent position in financial services M&A.'

Dechert's M&A and private equity teams advised on more than 45 transactions in the financial services sector in 2019, valued at over US$55 billion. Clients included private equity and hedge funds, public and private companies, global investment advisers, and registered funds investing in financial institutions, bank holding companies, and other companies that control banks.

Notable transactions included PPC Enterprises' US$330 million sale of Viteos to Intertrust N.V., in which Dechert advised Viteos, a technology-driven provider of middle-office services for the alternative asset management industry. Dechert teams also advised Alcentra Capital Corporation, a middle-market business development company, in its US$142 million acquisition by Crescent Capital BDC, and acted as U.S. and English counsel for Olivier Sarkozy's Further Global Capital Management in its US$131.8 million take-private of The Global Benefits Group, a provider of international benefits insurance globally across 120 jurisdictions.

Six Dechert transactions were also named as finalists in other categories:

  • Fortress's sale of CoreVest was named as finalist for 'Deal of the Year', as was the US$150 million acquisition by Fortune Media Group Holdings Limited, wholly owned by Thai investor Chatchaval Jiaravanon, of Fortune Media Brand, owner of the venerable Fortune magazine, from Meredith Corporation;
  • One Equity Partners' sale of Anvil International to Smith-Cooper International and PPC's sale of Viteos to Intertrust were finalists for 'Private Equity Deal of the Year';
  • Alcentra's acquisition by Crescent Capital was a finalist for 'Financial Services Deal of the Year';
  • the acquisition of Fortune Media Brand by Chatchaval Jiaravanon's Fortune Media Group Holdings Limited was a finalist for 'TMT Deal of the Year'.

Winners in all categories were announced in a special awards edition of Deal Maker Quarterly on July 31.

About Dechert

Dechert is a leading global law firm with 26 offices around the world. We advise on matters and transactions of the greatest complexity, bringing energy, creativity and efficient management of legal issues to deliver commercial and practical advice for clients.

Disclaimer

Dechert LLP published this content on 31 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2020 17:56:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
02:42pORDINA N : Interim results 2020 Ordina N.V
PU
02:42pBMO BLUE BOOK : Construction Holds Up Well During Pandemic
AQ
02:42pTATA STEEL : Newspaper advertisement – 113th Annual General Meeting
PU
02:41pRemuneration of Directors by distribution of Millicom shares
GL
02:40pAMAZON COM INC : RBC reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
02:39pTEXTRON : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:39pTRANS WORLD ENTERTAINMENT : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations May 2, 2020 and May 4, 2019 (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:39pDAVIDSTEA : Announces Results of Annual Meeting
AQ
02:39pMUELLER INDUSTRIES, INC. : Declares Cash Dividend for Third Quarter
BU
02:38pPOWER INTEGRATIONS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM, INC. : Apple delivers blowout earnings amid COVID-19, market shrugs off iPhone delays
2LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC : LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : LSEG All Share Acquisition of Refinitiv -- Update
3FACEBOOK : Facebook smashes revenue estimates amid pandemic, forecasts ad growth
4PETROPAVLOVSK PLC : IRC ANNOUNCEMENT: Q2 2020 Trading Update
5GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. : GILEAD SCIENCES : raises sales outlook to include COVID-19 treatment remdesivir

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group