The Delta Companies Acquires Foreman Therapy Services

03/16/2020 | 12:54pm EDT

DALLAS, March 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Delta Companies (TDC), a leading healthcare staffing firm for providers nationwide, has announced the acquisition of Dallas-based Foreman Therapy Services (FTS), a therapy-focused staffing company specializing in home health.

FTS Founder and President Nate Foreman will immediately join the TDC executive team while continuing to operate his organization’s locations across Texas. Foreman, a physical therapist, launched FTS in 2011.

For TDC, the acquisition brings additional technology solutions to enhance the firm’s digital transformation strategy. With a focus on ongoing innovation, TDC can continue to effectively meet the evolving needs of clients and candidates.

The acquisition also supports TDC’s business growth objective to purchase firms that complement and enhance its operations.

“Under Nate’s leadership, FTS has had a phenomenal impact on home health. FTS has provided the physical, occupational, and speech therapists it represents the best staffing services possible,” said Bill Tracewell, CEO of TDC. “Now with our partnership, we can expand our innovative capabilities, grow our business, and better meet the needs of more providers, facilities, and communities.”

“This acquisition will allow us to accelerate achieving our company goals,” said Foreman. “We are excited to leverage the synergies of TDC’s existing infrastructure to grow the business, but most importantly, to continue our mission of positively changing the culture of the home health industry.”

In 2019, FTS was named as one of the 5,000 fastest-growing companies in the country by business magazine Inc. That same year, Nate Foreman was recognized by the prestigious Dallas Business Journal “40 Under 40” Awards. The publication lauded Foreman’s company for treating 250,000 patients during the year and for his ongoing growth strategy.

ABOUT THE DELTA COMPANIES
The Delta Companies (TDC) is the leading physician and healthcare staffing firm in the United States offering permanent and temporary staffing solutions nationwide for physicians, physician extenders, allied, and therapy healthcare professionals. Since it was founded in 1997, TDC has launched three business units: Delta Physician Placement for permanent physician staffing solutions, Delta Healthcare Providers for allied and travel therapy providers, and Delta Locum Tenens for short-term and long-term provider placements. Members of TDC’s executive and management teams serve on various industry boards, including the National Association of Locum Tenens Organizations, National Association of Travel Healthcare Organizations, and American Staffing Association Healthcare Council. Employees of TDC regularly participate in philanthropic events and have raised more than $1.3 million for Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children.

For More Information, Contact:
Eric Sasser
Vice President of Advertising, The Delta Companies
3100 Olympus, Suite 500
Dallas, TX 75019
(800) 521-5060 x4600
PR@thedeltacompanies.com
http://www.thedeltacompanies.com

