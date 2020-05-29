The Delta Companies Recognized with Five Telly Awards

DALLAS, May 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Delta Companies (TDC), a leading healthcare staffing firm for providers nationwide, announced that the company has won five Telly Awards , which spotlight video and television excellence across a variety of genres, including commercials and branded content.



TDC received a silver award in the Non-Broadcast General-Recruitment category and a bronze award for each of the following four categories: Non-Broadcast General-Employee Communications; Online Series-Webseries: Corporate Image; Promotional Video General-Schools/Colleges/Universities; and Social Video Series-Products & Services.

The content created by TDC, and subsequently honored by the awards, was designed to reach talent and fill the healthcare staffing needs of facilities nationwide.

“Ultimately, we want to create great content that helps our clients, and the recognition by the Telly Awards is an amazing bonus,” said Eric Sasser, vice president of advertising and creative services at TDC. “We continue to strive for innovative ways to connect with our audiences, and we appreciate the opportunity to showcase our work and be recognized as a Telly winner.”

The Telly Award entries are judged by members of the Telly Awards Judging Council, a group of 200 industry professionals who have previously won Telly accolades. This year, the Telly Awards received more than 12,000 entries. Previous winners include BET Networks, Bloomberg, Discovery Communications, ESPN, HBO, Microsoft, and The History Channel.

This is the fifth year that TDC has been honored by the Telly Awards.

