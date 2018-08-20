The Digital Dental Solutions Market in France - Forecast to 2020: Improving Accuracy and Workflow Efficiency Driving Demand for Digital Dental Solutions - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "French Digital Dental Solutions Market, Forecast to 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Dental practices and dental laboratories in France have recognised the importance of adopting digital dental solutions. Digital dental solutions continue to see substantial growth, and are expected to continue expanding in the market, as business models and significant value offerings keep evolving in tandem with the fast-paced world of connected health. Digital dental solutions are also increasingly being utilized in diagnosis and restorative dentistry, especially in the areas of implant and oral treatment planning. Meeting demands, improving accuracy, and the rising importance of value-added integration were the primary factors responsible for growth in 2016 and 2017. The market will be driven by replacements in the short term.

Despite the advantages of higher efficiency than earlier solutions and clinical effectiveness, high costs of digital dental solutions have been one of the key market growth restraints, especially in solo practices (which saw the highest spending). Dental practices and laboratories are moving towards digitization of their practices to improve workflow efficiency and increase accuracy. This drives the demand for digital dental solutions such as CAD/CAM solutions and digital imaging systems. Vendors are launching new devices, including scanners, to meet the needs of different types of dental practices and their workloads.

Digital dental solutions also enable dental practices to decrease the turnaround time of devices manufactured in dental laboratories and improve diagnosis and impression accuracy, while saving on costs in the long term. One of the major challenges is the high cost of digital dental solutions, when compared to that of existing solutions in the market. As more than 75% of all dental practices are solo practices, affordability becomes a key criterion for adoption. Moreover, interoperability and software platforms of digital systems should be compatible with each other, to enable smoother workflow in dental practices and dental laboratories. The high investment costs and capital expenditure (CAPEX) involved in hardware procurement will continue to be the biggest challenges hindering the adoption of digital solutions in the near term of 3-5 years.

Research Highlights

The research service provides an overview of the digital dental solutions market (for the United States and 5 countries in Europe) and provides a 5-year forecast from 2016 to 2020. The unique value of this study is that it provides insights gathered from more than 350 end-users, including dental practitioners and dental laboratory technicians. The segments covered are intraoral scanners, extraoral scanners, intraoral imaging, extraoral imaging, chairside milling systems, and 3D printers.

Key Topics Covered

Executive Summary Digital Dental Solutions in France Intraoral Scanners Market in France Chairside Milling Systems Market in France Digital Intraoral Imaging Market in France Digital Extraoral Imaging Market in France Extraoral Scanners Market in France 3D Printing Market in France Digital Dental Solutions Market in Dental Laboratories Growth Opportunity Conclusions

