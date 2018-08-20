The Digital Dental Solutions Market in France - Forecast to 2020: Improving Accuracy and Workflow Efficiency Driving Demand for Digital Dental Solutions - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "French
Dental practices and dental laboratories in France have recognised the
importance of adopting digital dental solutions. Digital dental
solutions continue to see substantial growth, and are expected to
continue expanding in the market, as business models and significant
value offerings keep evolving in tandem with the fast-paced world of
connected health. Digital dental solutions are also increasingly being
utilized in diagnosis and restorative dentistry, especially in the areas
of implant and oral treatment planning. Meeting demands, improving
accuracy, and the rising importance of value-added integration were the
primary factors responsible for growth in 2016 and 2017. The market will
be driven by replacements in the short term.
Despite the advantages of higher efficiency than earlier solutions and
clinical effectiveness, high costs of digital dental solutions have been
one of the key market growth restraints, especially in solo practices
(which saw the highest spending). Dental practices and laboratories are
moving towards digitization of their practices to improve workflow
efficiency and increase accuracy. This drives the demand for digital
dental solutions such as CAD/CAM solutions and digital imaging systems.
Vendors are launching new devices, including scanners, to meet the needs
of different types of dental practices and their workloads.
Digital dental solutions also enable dental practices to decrease the
turnaround time of devices manufactured in dental laboratories and
improve diagnosis and impression accuracy, while saving on costs in the
long term. One of the major challenges is the high cost of digital
dental solutions, when compared to that of existing solutions in the
market. As more than 75% of all dental practices are solo practices,
affordability becomes a key criterion for adoption. Moreover,
interoperability and software platforms of digital systems should be
compatible with each other, to enable smoother workflow in dental
practices and dental laboratories. The high investment costs and capital
expenditure (CAPEX) involved in hardware procurement will continue to be
the biggest challenges hindering the adoption of digital solutions in
the near term of 3-5 years.
Research Highlights
The research service provides an overview of the digital dental
solutions market (for the United States and 5 countries in Europe) and
provides a 5-year forecast from 2016 to 2020. The unique value of this
study is that it provides insights gathered from more than 350
end-users, including dental practitioners and dental laboratory
technicians. The segments covered are intraoral scanners, extraoral
scanners, intraoral imaging, extraoral imaging, chairside milling
systems, and 3D printers.
Key Topics Covered
-
Executive Summary
-
Digital Dental Solutions in France
-
Intraoral Scanners Market in France
-
Chairside Milling Systems Market in France
-
Digital Intraoral Imaging Market in France
-
Digital Extraoral Imaging Market in France
-
Extraoral Scanners Market in France
-
3D Printing Market in France
-
Digital Dental Solutions Market in Dental Laboratories
-
Growth Opportunity
-
Conclusions
