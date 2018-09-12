Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

The Digital Economy: Unlocking its Full Potential to Drive Malaysia’s Development

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/12/2018 | 05:27am CEST

KUALA LUMPUR, September 12, 2018 - In its journey towards achieving greater economic progress, Malaysia could take further steps to unlock the full potential of its digital economy says a new World Bank report launched here today. The report, 'Malaysia's Digital Economy: A New Driver of Development,' summarizes the work of a program managed by the World Bank Group Global Knowledge and Research Hub in Malaysia in collaboration with the Malaysian Ministry of Finance and other partners. The report assesses available policy options to boost the impact of the digital economy on economic growth, job creation, innovation and public revenues.

'The year-long work program on Malaysia's digital economy is a great example of close collaboration between the Ministry of Finance and the World Bank with the goal of boosting productivity and generating new jobs especially for the youth',' said Dato' Ir Haji Amiruddin Hamzah, Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Finance in Malaysia, who launched the report at a conference co-organized by the Malaysian Ministry of Finance and the World Bank Group's Global Knowledge and Research Hub in Kuala Lumpur.

According to the report, Malaysia's past performance offers substantial optimism about the future of its digital economy. Homegrown entrepreneurial talent has led to the establishment of some of Southeast Asia's most recognizable digital startups. In 2016, Malaysia also became the first country in the world to establish a Digital Free Trade Zone, a special trade zone providing a state-of-the-art platform for small and medium-sized enterprises to promote e-commerce.

'Malaysia is doing many things right to promote its digital economy as a new engine of growth - ranging from digitizing the delivery of public services to broadening connectivity to promoting digital entrepreneurship,' said Mara Warwick, Country Director for Brunei, Malaysia, Philippines and Thailand. 'Yet more can be done to encourage Malaysia's business sector to make better use of available digital technologies. Currently, big firms dominate e-commerce, leaving SMEs with a small share of the overall rewards. Moreover, lack of competition in the fixed broadband market has resulted in services being slower and more expensive than they should be. Addressing these challenges will go far in unlocking the full potential of Malaysia's digital economy,' she added.

The report highlights four important policy goals for unlocking the full potential of the digital economy in Malaysia. These goals are: (i) creating a more dynamic digital ecosystem with increased competition; (ii) achieving universal, fast, and inexpensive internet connectivity; (iii) improving human capital through better curricula and life-long learning opportunities; and (iv) safeguarding future digital tax revenues.

The report also underscores the importance of maximizing the benefits of the digital economy for all Malaysians and for minimizing any adverse effects on equal access to digital services.

Disclaimer

World Bank Group published this content on 12 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2018 03:26:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:04aAs Trump embraces more tariffs, U.S. business readies public fight
RE
09/11Oil prices rise on lower U.S. crude inventories, looming Iran sanctions
RE
09/11ADB ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : Experts Discuss Bridging Funding Gap for Asia's $8.4 Trillion Transport Needs
PU
09/11ADB ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : Inaugurates New Office in PNG as Partnership Expands
PU
09/11THE DIGITAL ECONOMY : Unlocking its Full Potential to Drive Malaysia’s Development
PU
09/11TOSCOTEC S P A : Ricardo Domingues joins Toscotec.
PU
09/11NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09/11NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09/11Asia stocks slip to 14-month lows on simmering trade worries
RE
09/11Asia stocks slip to 14-month lows on simmering trade worries
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : Boeing 737 production rebounds as planemaker extends lead over Airbus
2NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV : NXP shares drop after executives outline post-Qualcomm path
3HSBC HOLDINGS : HSBC : to bolster Asia private banking headcount, double client assets
4SPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONAL : SPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONAL : Ashley faces investor revolt in absentia
5SPRINT CORP : SPRINT : FCC pauses review of T-Mobile, Sprint merger
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.