The Digital Guardian Data Protection Platform is Now Available in AWS Marketplace

Digital Guardian today announced that its award winning Data Protection Platform is now available in AWS Marketplace.

The Digital Guardian Data Protection Platform combines data loss prevention (DLP) with endpoint detection and response (EDR) in one agent and management console for a best-in-breed technology that protects against both insider threats and external adversaries.

Digital Guardian is a Select Technology Partner in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN).

“We’re pleased to be offering our Platform to AWS Marketplace customers to make it easier than ever to benefit from enhanced protection for their most sensitive data and critical assets,” said Connie Stack, Chief Strategy Officer, Digital Guardian. “The cloud-delivered Digital Guardian Data Protection Platform is designed to scan files and databases on Linux or Windows servers running on AWS and apply controls to extend additional enterprise-wide data protection into cloud infrastructure.”

With availability in AWS Marketplace, customers are able to purchase and deploy the Digital Guardian Data Protection Platform rapidly, gaining immediate visibility into all of their system, data and user events on endpoints while identifying, classifying, and securing sensitive information before, during or after its potential move to the cloud.

Customers can purchase the Digital Guardian Data Protection Platform in AWS Marketplace now.

About Digital Guardian

Digital Guardian provides the industry’s only data protection platform that is purpose-built to stop data theft from both insiders and external adversaries. The Digital Guardian Data Protection Platform performs across the corporate network, traditional endpoints, and cloud applications. It’s buttressed by the DG Cloud, a big data security analytics backend that sees and blocks all threats to sensitive information. For more than 15 years, it has enabled data-rich organizations to protect their most valuable assets with a choice of on premises, SaaS or managed service deployment. Digital Guardian’s unique data awareness, combined with threat detection and response, enables organizations to protect data without slowing the pace of their business. To learn more please visit: https://digitalguardian.com/

