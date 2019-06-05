The Direct Selling Association (DSA) Announces 2019 Awards Winners and Highest Performing Companies

In conjunction with its annual meeting, the U.S.
Direct Selling Association (DSA), the national trade association for
companies that offer entrepreneurial opportunities to independent
contractors who choose to sell products and services direct to
customers, announced top honors to the industry’s standout companies at
its 2019 DSA Awards gala in Austin, Texas. In addition, the Direct
Selling Education Foundation (DSEF) announced three new inductees to
its prestigious Circle of Honor.
DSA Awards
DSA Awards recognize the outstanding programs DSA member companies have
implemented. The 2019 DSA Awards category winners are:
DSA Highest Performing Companies
DSA also announced the 2019 highest performing member companies,
recognizing those with the top net sales in the United States for 2018:
“Direct selling is a proven, go-to-market strategy that continues to
have a significant impact on the way both entrepreneurs and corporations
do business,” said Joseph N. Mariano, president of U.S. Direct Selling
Association (DSA). “We applaud these companies for the products they
offer consumers, the entrepreneurial opportunities they offer millions
of Americans, and their dedication to ensuring the highest levels of
consumer protection.”
DSEF Circle of Honor Winners
The Direct Selling Education Foundation (DSEF) also announced the
recipients of its highest honors during the DSA gala. The DSEF Circle of
Honor recognizes industry leaders, academics and consumer advocates who
made extraordinary contributions to the Direct Selling Education
Foundation through personal efforts.
The 2019 inductees into the DSEF Circle of Honor were Dr.
Victoria Crittenden, Professor of Marketing and Babson Research
Scholar at Babson College; Dr.
Linda Ferrell, Marketing Department Chair, and Professor of
Marketing at Auburn University; and Dr.
Greg W. Marshall, The Charles Harwood Professor of Marketing &
Strategy at Rollins College. The three professors were integral in
helping exceed the Foundations’ three-year goals, reaching 70,000
college students and building the DSEF Academic Fellows to more than 200
members.
“Since 2016, each of our newest DSEF Circle of Honor inductees has
brought their very unique strengths, knowledge, and networks to DSEF to
advance the foundation’s efforts to engage and educate the academic
community on the ways direct selling empowers individuals, supports
communities and strengthens economies worldwide,” said Gary Huggins,
executive director of DSEF. “Their tireless efforts have produced
published research related to direct selling, inclusion of direct
selling in influential textbooks and academic symposia. This group has
also been instrumental in launching a new Doctoral Sales Student Grant
Program and shaping the vision for the Foundation.”
You can also read more on this topic at Direct
Selling News.
ABOUT THE DIRECT SELLING ASSOCIATION
The Direct Selling Association (DSA) is the national trade association
for companies that offer entrepreneurial opportunities to independent
sellers to market and sell products and services, typically outside of a
fixed retail establishment. In 2018, direct selling took place across
the United States, generating $35.4 billion in retail sales. More than
six million entrepreneurs in the U.S. are selling products or services
through the direct selling channel, providing a personalized buying
experience for more than 36.6 million customers.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190605005897/en/