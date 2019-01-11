The Discreet Guide® Announces 'Dear Discreet Guide: Trouble at Work,' a Podcast About Problems, Especially People Problems, at Work

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Discreet Guide®, a professional development training company, announced today that it is launching "Dear Discreet Guide: Trouble at Work," a podcast where listeners can seek advice about problems at work.

"We all have work issues," said Jennifer K. Crittenden, owner of The Discreet Guide® and host of the show. "But we often don't have anyone appropriate to talk to. A lot of times we can't talk to people at work so we end up boring our spouses or friends to death and not getting any useful takeaways."

Listeners can submit their issues to the podcast at https://www.discreetguide.com/podcast-dear-discreet-guide/.

"All submissions are confidential since we cover some pretty sensitive topics from #MeToo to bullies to personal hygiene," said Crittenden. "The show is a safe space where we can talk about delicate topics discreetly. We're serious about our work, but we also take a light-hearted approach because often work is funny, and we have to keep it in perspective."

The host of the show, Jennifer K. Crittenden, is a former CFO and has over twenty years of corporate experience. She has written several bestselling and award-winning business advice books about interpersonal skills, executive presence, and gender issues at work. She works as a career coach and trainer.

"This is part of my quest to make our workplaces safer and more welcoming to everybody," said Crittenden. "I firmly believe that with dialogue and empathy, we can learn to support and accept each other and develop outstanding teams."

Invited guests will also participate in the episodes, depending on the topic. "Over the years, I've gotten to know some excellent coaches, mediators, human resource experts, attorneys and psychologists who can help bat around ideas and think about good solutions. The show is kind of a mash-up of Dear Abby and Car Talk," said Crittenden.

"Dear Discreet Guide" will air weekly on Tuesdays, and recorded episodes can be found on iTunes, Spotify and Google Play. Each episode will last about 30 minutes.

"The first episode is about a cocktail waitress whose boss kept asking about her sex life. She was embarrassed and didn't want to talk about it but felt pressured because it was her boss asking," said Crittenden. "We talked about some good ways to deflect the questions and subtly send a message that what the boss was doing wasn't cool. We hope to arm listeners with tools that they can use to defend themselves when their co-workers behave inappropriately or to determine when it's time to involve somebody else in the situation."

About the host: Jennifer K. Crittenden earned an MBA in Finance and MIS from Indiana University. For more than twenty years, she worked for big pharma and biotech companies in the US, UK and Europe, rising from financial analyst to CFO. She is the author of The Discreet Guide for Executive Women: How to Work Well with Men (and Other Difficulties), an Amazon bestseller and winner of the 2012 National Independent Excellence Award in the Business-Motivational category. In 2014, she published You Not I: Exceptional Presence through the Eyes of Others, a book about developing executive presence. In 2018, she published What's a Guy to Do? How to Work with Women. She offers professional development training programs through her company The Discreet Guide® on interpersonal, communication, performance, presentation and language skills. She is also the author of The Mammoth Letters: Running Away to a Mountain Town and serves on the board of the Eastern Sierra Interpretive Association.

