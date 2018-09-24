The Doomsday Podcast Now Available on reVolver Podcasts

reVolver Podcasts welcomes The Doomsday Podcast to their list of growing shows. Tune in every week for insider information about the Dallas Cowboys from hosts Matt Mosley and Ed Werder. Occasional guests include past and present Cowboys players such as Dak Prescott and Troy Aikman, as well as some of the top analysts in the NFL.

“I have enjoyed a great relationship with Matt Mosley for many years, and we have been exploring ways to work together. I’m excited to join forces with The Doomsday Podcast and reVolver,” Jack Hobbs, president of reVolver Podcasts. “The Doomsday Podcast is a fan favorite, and I’m pleased to welcome both Matt and Ed, as well as their audience to reVolver Podcasts.”

Mosley and Werder bring a combined 41 years of experience covering the Dallas Cowboys to their podcast. Mosley covered the Cowboys for The Dallas Morning News from 2003-2006 before becoming the first blogger at ESPN.com. After five years, he left to pursue a career as a writer and television personality at Fox Sports Southwest. He co-hosted the afternoon-drive radio show on 103.3 FM ESPN for 10 years. Over the past year, Mosley started his own podcast company, Mostly Mosley, LLC, and launched four popular shows.

Werder, an ESPN analyst and reporter for two decades, started off his career covering the Dallas Cowboys for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram in 1989. He went on to cover the team through its historic run of winning three Super Bowls for The Dallas Morning News. He and colleague Rick Gosselin won a Katy Award for breaking the story of Jerry Jones firing Jimmy Johnson following consecutive Super Bowl championships in 1994. Werder also won the prestigious McCann Award in 2017 in recognition of his long and distinguished contribution to professional football.

