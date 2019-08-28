"The Dream" – MySports and C-FILMS present TV series about young Swiss athletes

MySports portrays young Swiss athletes on their way to the top over the course of seven evenings. Together with the production company C-FILMS, the sports channel accompanied talented junior athletes from the fields of skiing, basketball, athletics, boxing, football and tennis for one year. The result is a fascinating series full of emotions. Mondays at 8.15 pm on MySports One.

19-year-old skier Eliane Christen from Hospental; 19-year-old basketball player Kevin Blaser from Bern; 18-year-old boxer Andri Beiner from the Bernese Oberland; Jérémy Guillemenot from Geneva, 21-year-old professional footballer; Sarah Atcho, 24-year-old sprinter from Vaud; and 18-year-old tennis player Leonie Küng from Canton Schaffhausen. All the youngsters were successful in their junior years and anticipate success in elite sport as well. They are the focus of "The Dream", the new Monday night series on MySports.

Strong personalities with hopes and fears

The seven-part documentary "The Dream", produced by C-Films, accompanies the six athletes on their way from junior talent to the top ranks in adult sport. The focus is on the personalities and their environment, their hopes and doubts.

More than a year to the final cut

The MySports editorial team, Director of Programming Steffi Buchli and C-Films producer Anne Walser ("Zwingli", "Wilder", "Little Mountain Boy" "The Last Days of Swissair") and their crew have been working on the creating of "The Dream" for more than a year. In the end, more than three and a half hours of video material were selected and edited. The result is fascinating short films about a wide variety of personalities who do everything they can to reach the top once in their lives.

Steffi Buchli conducts expert talks on the topic of promoting young talent

MySports is launching the documentary series "The Dream" with a talk show on the subject of young talent (Monday, 2 September 2019 from 8.15 pm on MySports One). Steffi Buchli discusses dreams and hopes with former ski racer and downhill Olympic champion Dominique Gisin, former tennis professional Marco Chiudinelli and Sandro Burki, former football professional and current sports director for FC Aarau. Can you plan for success? How important are talent and dedication on the way to the top? What are the roles of clubs, associations, and schools? These are the central questions that are asked and elaborated on in the discussion round.

A second round of talks with football manager Fredy Bickel (FC Zurich, BSC Young Boys Bern and SK Rapid Vienna), former top fencer Fabian Kauter and Olympic rowing champion Mario Gyr will conclude the series on Monday, 14 October 2019.

Broadcasting dates of "The Dream":

· Monday 02 September 2019, 8.15 pm to 9.30 pm on MySports One:

Pilot episode with all of the stars and a studio discussion

· Monday 09 September 2019, 8.15 pm to 8.45 pm on MySports One:

"The Dream" with Eliane Christen, skiing

· Monday 16 September 2019, 8.15 pm to 8.45 pm on MySports One:

"The Dream" with Kevin Blaser, basketball

· Monday 23 September 2019, 8.15 pm to 8.45 pm on MySports One:

"The Dream" with Sarah Atcho, athletics

· Monday 30 September 2019, 8.15 pm to 8.45 pm on MySports One:

"The Dream" with Andri Beiner, boxing

· Monday 07 October 2019, 8.15 pm to 8.45 pm on MySports One:

"The Dream" with Jérémy Guillemenot, football

· Monday 14 October 2019, 8.15 pm to 9.30 pm on MySports One:

"The Dream" with Léonie Küng, Tennis; followed by studio discussion

@UPC_Switzerland