Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

"The Dream" – MySports and C-FILMS present TV series about young Swiss athletes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/28/2019 | 04:05am EDT

Erlenbach / Rossens, 28 August 2019

"The Dream" - MySports and C-FILMS present TV series about young Swiss athletes

MySports portrays young Swiss athletes on their way to the top over the course of seven evenings. Together with the production company C-FILMS, the sports channel accompanied talented junior athletes from the fields of skiing, basketball, athletics, boxing, football and tennis for one year. The result is a fascinating series full of emotions. Mondays at 8.15 pm on MySports One.

19-year-old skier Eliane Christen from Hospental; 19-year-old basketball player Kevin Blaser from Bern; 18-year-old boxer Andri Beiner from the Bernese Oberland; Jérémy Guillemenot from Geneva, 21-year-old professional footballer; Sarah Atcho, 24-year-old sprinter from Vaud; and 18-year-old tennis player Leonie Küng from Canton Schaffhausen. All the youngsters were successful in their junior years and anticipate success in elite sport as well. They are the focus of "The Dream", the new Monday night series on MySports.

Strong personalities with hopes and fears
The seven-part documentary "The Dream", produced by C-Films, accompanies the six athletes on their way from junior talent to the top ranks in adult sport. The focus is on the personalities and their environment, their hopes and doubts.

More than a year to the final cut
The MySports editorial team, Director of Programming Steffi Buchli and C-Films producer Anne Walser ("Zwingli", "Wilder", "Little Mountain Boy" "The Last Days of Swissair") and their crew have been working on the creating of "The Dream" for more than a year. In the end, more than three and a half hours of video material were selected and edited. The result is fascinating short films about a wide variety of personalities who do everything they can to reach the top once in their lives.

Steffi Buchli conducts expert talks on the topic of promoting young talent
MySports is launching the documentary series "The Dream" with a talk show on the subject of young talent (Monday, 2 September 2019 from 8.15 pm on MySports One). Steffi Buchli discusses dreams and hopes with former ski racer and downhill Olympic champion Dominique Gisin, former tennis professional Marco Chiudinelli and Sandro Burki, former football professional and current sports director for FC Aarau. Can you plan for success? How important are talent and dedication on the way to the top? What are the roles of clubs, associations, and schools? These are the central questions that are asked and elaborated on in the discussion round.

A second round of talks with football manager Fredy Bickel (FC Zurich, BSC Young Boys Bern and SK Rapid Vienna), former top fencer Fabian Kauter and Olympic rowing champion Mario Gyr will conclude the series on Monday, 14 October 2019.

Broadcasting dates of "The Dream":

· Monday 02 September 2019, 8.15 pm to 9.30 pm on MySports One:
Pilot episode with all of the stars and a studio discussion

· Monday 09 September 2019, 8.15 pm to 8.45 pm on MySports One:
"The Dream" with Eliane Christen, skiing

· Monday 16 September 2019, 8.15 pm to 8.45 pm on MySports One:
"The Dream" with Kevin Blaser, basketball

· Monday 23 September 2019, 8.15 pm to 8.45 pm on MySports One:
"The Dream" with Sarah Atcho, athletics

· Monday 30 September 2019, 8.15 pm to 8.45 pm on MySports One:
"The Dream" with Andri Beiner, boxing

· Monday 07 October 2019, 8.15 pm to 8.45 pm on MySports One:
"The Dream" with Jérémy Guillemenot, football

· Monday 14 October 2019, 8.15 pm to 9.30 pm on MySports One:
"The Dream" with Léonie Küng, Tennis; followed by studio discussion

Picture and video material - Photos may be reprinted free of charge:

  • Steffi Buchli, Director of Programming, MySports; © Lorenz Richard/MySports
  • Anne Walser, C-FILMS, producer of "The Dream"; © C-FILMS
  • Images studio talks; © Eric Zeller/MySports
  • Stills from the episodes


- Eliane Christen; © MySports
- Kevin Blaser; © MySports
- Sarah Atcho; © MySports
- Andri Beiner; © MySports
- Jérémy Guillemenot; © MySports
- Leonie Küng; © MySports

  • Link to the trailer for "The Dream" (in German Language)

Media representatives are welcome to contact us for more information:

MySports (UPC)

Media Relations

Tel. +41 58 388 99 99

media.relations@upc.ch

@UPC_Switzerland




Provider
Channel
Contact
Tensid EQS Ltd., Switzerland
www.tensid.ch
newsbox.ch
www.newsbox.ch
Provider/Channel related enquiries
marco@tensid.ch
+41 41 763 00 50
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:45aJeffrey Epstein's Road Through Wall Street a Bumpy One
DJ
05:45aEYEMAXX REAL ESTATE AG : Approval of the securities prospectus for the 2019/2024 corporate bond
EQ
05:45aFACEBOOK : Prices Surge Due to Barrage by Democratic Hopefuls
DJ
05:42aPound drops as fears of no-deal Brexit grow
RE
05:40a'Stop terrorising Cathay staff,' Hong Kong protesters tell airline
RE
05:35aINSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
05:34aSOGOU : Launches its AI-Powered Dictation Service to Empower Voice Recorder Industry
PR
05:33aOil prices rise on drop in U.S. crude inventories
RE
05:33aOil prices rise on drop in U.S. crude inventories
RE
05:33aKEYSTONE INVESTMENT TRUST : Dividend Declaration
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1PRADA S.P.A. : PRADA S P A : Costco limits shoppers in first China store after opening-day fiasco
2NEL : NEL ASA: Second quarter 2019 results
3Purdue Pharma in discussion on $10 billion-$12 billion offer to settle opioid lawsuits - sources
4GOLD : Fake-branded bars slip dirty gold into world markets
5ERICSSON AB : Ericsson CEO Ekholm set to leave, Saab's Buskhe could replace him -paper

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group